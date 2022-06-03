Sale of part of the warehouses and commercial premises of AB Pieno žvaigždės

English Lithuanian

To improve the efficiency of its asset management, AB Pieno žvaigždės has decided to sell part of its warehouse and commercial premises and to continue operating in them under the lease. This will allow the company to concentrate more on its core business and to be more flexible in future market developments.

On 3 June 2022, AB Pieno žvaigždės (the “Company”) and UAB Project RE A concluded an agreement on the sale of real estate owned by the Company, i.e. a land plot, buildings – warehouses, other engineering structures, and water supply and wastewater disposal networks, located at Justiniškių St. 134, Vilnius (the “Property”). The sale price of the Property is EUR 2,770,000 without VAT.

Audrius Statulevičius

CFO

+370 52461419