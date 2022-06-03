Mannkind to Host Product Theater and Booth at the American Diabetes Association’s 82nd Scientific Sessions in New Orleans, June 3-7

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, will showcase its mealtime insulin solutions and expanding efforts within the diabetes community at the American Diabetes Association’s 82nd Scientific Sessions, June 3-7 in New Orleans.

“MannKind is committed to providing products that address unmet needs for patients living with diabetes,” said Alejandro Galindo, Executive Vice President, Endocrine Business Unit for MannKind Corporation. “This effort is demonstrated by our growing portfolio of products, including Afrezza® and V-Go®, that change the way diabetes is managed.”

When the exhibit hall opens at ADA, MannKind will host a booth (Booth #1019) to share information about its expanding diabetes products, host meetings with health care professionals (HCPs). MannKind will also publish an abstract on “Augmenting Clinical Trial Data within Silico Evidence to Evaluate Initial Conversion Dose Changes for Technosphere® Insulin (TI).” The abstract will be published in category 12-E Clinical Therapeutics/New Technology – Insulins.

MannKind will present a Product Theater event (product theater #3) on Saturday, June 4 at 4:30 p.m. (ET) discussing “Ultra Rapid-Acting Inhaled Insulin for Diabetes Management.” Dr. Kevin Kaiserman, Vice President, Medical Affairs & Safety, Endocrine Business Unit for MannKind Corporation, will be joined by Dr. Steven Edelman and Dr. Jeremy Pettus of Taking Control Of Your Diabetes (TCOYD) to speak during the program.

