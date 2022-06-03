2B3D Selects Digital Distro, Inc. (OTC: UVSS) for Next Generation NFT Solutions

2B3D’s Metaverse prepares for NFT solutions showcasing advanced utilities



Costa Mesa, CA, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Metaverse and VRx pioneer 2B3D has selected Digital Distro, Inc./Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC: UVSS) to provide consulting for advanced Web3 NFT solutions for utility deployment within its ecosystem, where the mission is to provide live, free, first-of-a-kind mental health services, such as PTSD and addiction treatment, to military veterans.

“We are truly excited about Digital Distro’s offering, which brings the most advanced utility strategies within an NFT to create one-of-kind Digital Media Experiences (DMEs) specifically for our Metaverse. With its deep understanding of Web3, NFT utility, and marketplace strategies, Digital Distro adds yet another pillar of serious expertise to the treatment experience, further elevating our holistic solution to a new level,” said 2B3D CEO Rob Bell. Bell added, “They really understand our business model and the importance of making a difference for our patients that suffer from PTSD. Further, we thank them for their initial pro-bono consulting as a passion project for their group; during this period it became abundantly clear to our team that we’d found the right partner to deliver on the 2B3D mission. Digital Distro will coordinate our secondary NFT offering and provide guidance on NFT development, Web3 integration, NFT drops, rewarding, sharing, and growing the community.”

Andrew Lane, CEO of Digital Distro, shared, "After several meetings with the 2B3D team and discovering the many compelling dimensions of their mission, we found this project was a must-do for our firm. We strongly believe in the team and its tireless aim to make a real difference for PTSD sufferers. In the coming weeks and months, we will integrate some of the most advanced Web3 and NFT technologies into the 2B3D ecosystem, creating a Digital Media Experience (DME) that can be utilized in the treatment protocols. We are honored to work shoulder to shoulder with 2B3D and its veteran-operated team.”

2B3D scales initially in the veterans’ arena, with an eye toward other at-risk populations where self-harm, suicide, PTSD, and substance abuse are prevalent. More information is available at 2B3D.com

About 2B3D

2B3D is a decentralized Metaverse with active and developing communities in the cryptoverse. The 2B3D Metaverse includes several projects:

VRx | Virtual healthcare with NFT prescriptions and real-life professionals.

NFTy150 | NFT marketplace, minting option and showroom.

Topher’s Inferno | Connecting enthusiastic gamers with ambitious developers.

RestXP | B2B meeting rooms with a resting crypto reward.

So Many Gods | A Play-to Earn, space-themed sci fi looter shooter. Sci-fi

2B3D’s pre-sale NFT is scheduled for later this month, followed by a token drop soon after. Dates are to be announced very soon on Twitter. To learn more about 2B3D, visit us at www.2B3D.com or follow us on Twitter at @2B3Dinc.

About Digital Distro, Inc.

Digital Distro Solutions/Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC: UVSS) is a subsidiary of Critical Solutions, Inc. is a multi-media production, distribution, NFT/Crypto consulting provider. The company’s consulting services are focused to development of processes and IP for the transformation of 2.0 Business to NFTs, W3 Blockchain, and Metaverse deployments. Our processes and partnerships revolutionize industries such entertainment, real estate, medicine, event management, and hospitality.

The company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/Digi_Distro .

