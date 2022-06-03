Colorado State University Global Hosts Commencement for 2019-2022 Graduates

Aurora, Colo., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, June 4, Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) will celebrate 1,307 undergraduate and graduate students earning their degrees at Spring 2022 Commencement. To be inclusive of graduates across the globe, CSU Global is hosting both an in-person event in Broomfield, Colorado, as well as a virtual ceremony for those who are unable to travel.

The ceremony will honor graduates from Spring 2019 through Spring 2022, ensuring those who did not have a chance to walk in person during the pandemic can celebrate this milestone.

CSU Global’s own Dr. Michael Skiba, Program Director of Criminal Justice, will serve as emcee at the ceremony, and the keynote address will be given by Dr. James Rouse, accomplished author, speaker, naturopathic doctor, and entrepreneur. In addition, the ceremony will feature a special speech from 80-year-old graduate Mary Kay McCarty, who earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Social Sciences with CSU Global in 2021. McCarty began her college career in 1959 at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas, and nearly 60 years, five children, 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild later, she transferred those credits to CSU Global and completed her degree.

“It was one of the proudest days of my life and, at my age, I’ve had a lot of days to choose from,” said McCarty. “I am so grateful and thankful to CSU Global for making it possible to achieve my life-long dream of completing my college degree. When I started back to college, I was determined to finish before I turned 80. Last summer, my family had a combination graduation and eightieth birthday party which was such a fun celebration. In fact, I haven’t stopped celebrating yet.”

McCarty and her fellow graduates, many of whom are nontraditional learners – adults working a full-time job and earning their degree at the same time, parents, first-generation students, or military service members – will walk the stage in recognition of their dedication, perseverance, and success in achieving their dreams of earning a college degree.

“We are so proud of our graduates and look forward to watching them take this next step in their lives,” said CSU Global President Pamela Toney. “We are thrilled to be back in-person for the first time since 2019. Seeing our students walk across that stage and being a part of the celebration with their families and friends is truly an honor. It is a special day for the entire CSU Global community.”

Saturday’s in-person ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. MT at the 1STBANK Center, and the virtual ceremony will stream simultaneously at CSUGlobal.edu/Commencement.

###

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.