Peerless Pump Company and AMI Global Deepen Partnership With Launch of Peerless FireConnect™ Sentry Fire Industry Monitoring Solution

INDIANAPOLIS & LAS VEGAS, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMI Global LLC, a rapidly growing industrial IoT solutions provider, is pleased to announce a deepening of the strategic partnership with Peerless Pump Company, a wholly owned company of the Grundfos Group and a global leader in design and manufacture of UL-listed and FM-approved fire pump systems. The partnership has enabled IoT connectivity and condition monitoring to fire pump systems around the world with the Peerless FireConnectTM system for the past three years.

Peerless Pump and AMI Global are once again revolutionizing the fire protection industry with the launch of the new Peerless FireConnect™ Sentry monitoring solution in conjunction with the hardware release of the Peerless FireConnect Jockey Controller (FCJC).

"The release of FireConnect™ Sentry paired with the FCJC ushers in an exciting new chapter of fire pump system monitoring," says Travis Montembeault, Director - FireConnect for Peerless Pump Company. "Our customers now have the luxury of choice with a simplified hardware package and the ability to select amongst multiple tiers of monitoring and alerts."

Building on the original system architecture of Peerless FireConnectTM, Sentry will open additional commercial opportunities by providing differing tiers of monitoring and alerts, while still delivering more than just code-mandated alarms. Real-time fire pump system information is available 24/7, ensuring fire pump systems are always ready to act, while also adding new functionality that assists in sustainability efforts, such as leak monitoring and detection, all without having to physically access the pump room.

"Having critical system information at your fingertips provides peace of mind to building owners and occupants that their fire protection system is ready and operational. In the event of a fire, real-time system data can enable better decision making and improve safety," said Scott Patterson, Vice President - Digital Innovation for Peerless Pump Company. "We continue to listen to our customers' use cases and respond by adding functionality to the FireConnect user interface. Our strategic partnership with AMI provides us with the agility needed to make a significant and positive impact for our customers."

"We are excited to further strengthen the Peerless partnership as we continue to build the power of the FireConnect platform for their customers, said Henrik Laursen, CEO at AMI Global. "AMI's digital solution created for Peerless underscores our firm's capabilities to rapidly deploy hardware and software solutions for mission-critical applications like FireConnect."

For more information on Peerless FireConnectTM, visit www.peerlesspump.com.

About Peerless Pump

Peerless Pump is one of the largest manufacturers of pumps and systems for Fire Protection with nearly 100 years of progressive design, engineering and manufacturing of pumps proven with thousands of installations around the world.

About AMI Global

AMI Global is an Industrial (IoT) technology company providing end-to-end remote connectivity solutions for equipment manufacturers to add condition monitoring, device control, and data analytics capabilities to industrial equipment, including pumps, motors, and variable speed drives. The firm is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with offices in Denmark and Israel. For more information visit www.amiglobal.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Noah J. Sabich, Partner, Cimbria Capital

217.720.5865 | ns@cimbriacapital.com

Traci Thomas, Marketing Manager, Peerless Pump Company

513.218.3004 | tthomas@peerlesspump.com

