The Canadian Vaping Association extends congratulations to Premier Doug Ford

Beamsville, ON, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) offered its congratulations today, June 3, to Ontario Premier Doug Ford on his re-election.

Premier Ford’s support of nicotine vaping as a harm reduction tool has positioned Ontario as a global leader in balanced vaping regulation. Ontario’s vaping regulation is considered by many to be the most balanced and effective regulation nationally.

“Ontario, under Premier Ford’s leadership, has listened to the experts and to former smokers about the importance of flavoured products for quitting smoking. This government’s willingness to fully understand the issue has resulted in balanced regulation that limits flavoured vape products to adult-only specialty stores,” said Darryl Tempest, Government Relations Counsel to the CVA Board.

In addition to preventing youth access to places where flavoured products are sold, the Ontario government has strengthened youth protections through specialty vape shop licensing requirements and thoughtful advertising restrictions.

“The CVA looks forward to continuing our advocacy in Ontario. We are confident that with Premier Ford’s re-election, Ontario will continue down the path of sensible vaping regulation balancing public health objectives with strong youth protections,” said Tempest.