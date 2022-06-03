Knowledge Train Announces PRINCE2 Agile Online Certification Courses

City of London, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City of London, England -

Knowledge Train has announced the launch of its PRINCE2 Agile online certification courses at both Foundation and Practitioner levels. PRINCE2 Agile forms both professional guidance and a certification scheme from PeopleCert. It offers guidance about combining PRINCE2 (a project management methodology) with Agile methods and frameworks. Combined, the PRINCE2 Agile online training courses offer a powerful way to manage Agile projects.

Agile is a set of values and principles that are, usually, applied to the domain of software development though they have also found use in other industries as well. The Agile practice takes the best and most applicable lessons from several lightweight software development frameworks such as Rapid Application Development (RAD), Scrum, Extreme Programming (XP), Feature Driven Development (FDD), and more. The core tenets of the methodology were solidified in a document called the “Manifesto for Agile Software Development” that was created in 2001. Since then, due to the productivity boost that the method offers software developers and its ability to get an MVP off the ground faster than older monolithic software development methods (such as the waterfall method), it has gained a lot of traction in the realm of software development and its advocates swear by its benefits.

The Agile methodology is based on four core values - individuals and interactions over processes and tools; working software over comprehensive documentation; customer collaboration over contract negotiation; and responding to change over following a plan. These values are translated into 12 principles that ensure that the progress on the project is incremental and iterative. Today, Agile methodologies have been adapted for several software development frameworks such as Scrum, Lean Startup, Kanban, Agile Unified Process, and more.

Though these guiding values seem self-explanatory, the process that needs to be followed to achieve this outcome is hard to implement and effectively emulate without prior hands-on experience or dedicated training. Professional practitioners of Agile methodologies are in great demand as newly founded startups, as well as established software service providers, recognize the value of the Agile-based methodologies on their venture’s ability to deliver quality products faster and to uplift the company’s overall bottom line. LinkedIn even listed Scrum Master as one of the top promising jobs of 2019.

Knowledge Train’s PRINCE2 Agile online training courses are accredited by PeopleCert, a global leader in the assessment and certification of professional skills, that partners with multi-national organizations. PRINCE2 is a software development methodology that predates the Agile Manifesto. The PRINCE2 Agile course combines PRINCE2 with Agile to create a more powerful approach that offers the flexibility of Agile while still retaining the authority, strength, and governance of PRINCE2. The course is perfect for program managers, project managers, project support staff, those with project governance responsibilities, and students who already hold any one of these qualifications: PRINCE2 Foundation, PRINCE2 Agile Foundation, Project Management Professional® (PMP)*, Certified Associate in Project Management® (CAPM), and IPMA Levels A, B, C and D® (Certified Projects Director). Students can opt for the Foundation and Practitioner course or either of the courses by themselves.

Simon Buehring, the Managing Director for Knowledge Train, commented on his company’s introduction of the PRINCE2 Agile courses by saying, “We are delighted to offer customers our new PRINCE2 Agile online certification courses. Students can now gain their PRINCE2 Agile Foundation or Practitioner certification entirely online. This is a great alternative to classroom training because busy professionals can learn at their own pace in their own time. Our PRINCE2 Agile online courses are built with the most modern learning technology tools and run on the most modern learning management systems. Students only require an internet connection, and a computer with audio to learn about PRINCE2 Agile and gain their professional certification. The exams are also taken online. PRINCE2 Agile combines a world-class project management methodology (PRINCE2) with the flexibility and responsiveness of agile. It is ideally suited for people already familiar with PRINCE2, or for agile team members wanting to step up and start managing agile projects.”

