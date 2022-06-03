PRINCE2 Online Courses Now Available Via Knowledge Train

City of London, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City of London, England -

UK based Knowledge Train is pleased to announce the launch of their PRINCE2 online training courses. The organisation focuses on helping their community develop the skills to improve workplace performance, thereby developing their career in turn.

Knowledge Train Managing Director Simon Buehring states, “We are pleased to be able to launch our new online courses for PRINCE2, which meet almost all WCAG guidelines at the highest AAA level. This will guarantee our students will get the optimum experience when studying online. The revised courses provide an even better experience for students with disabilities and for users on all screen sizes — especially mobile — so people can learn whilst on the go.” More specifically, the courses fully meet 70 out of 77 WCAG 2.1 guidelines at level AAA (optimal compliance). They also partially meet a further 4 guidelines.

Buehring adds, “All courses come bundled with the online PRINCE2 exam and manual, so students have everything needed to gain certification in a 100% online experience.” Previously, Knowledge Train was known for its ability to offer bespoke in-house training and mentoring at various businesses and institutions, helping their community improve on both an individual and organisational level. From now on, much of this education can be sought via their online courses, including PRINCE2.

According to Knowledge Train, PRINCE2 is intended to improve a specific, vital area of business: project management. The courses have been developed based on modern project management best practices as well as the experiences of project management practitioners around the world, and students will be taken through all the stages of a project’s life cycle —learning how to apply a common foundation and organisational language to any project they contribute to in the future. Knowledge Train says the PRINCE2 certification will enable them to bring the tools they learn about to projects of any size and complexity. It is principles-based, describing who should take what decisions about a project (and when).

PRINCE2 is also a globally recognized certification, opening corridors to employment overseas (especially given that courses are available in more than 150 countries as well as 18 languages). It covers a broad range of roles and sectors, giving students greater exposure to the potential applications of the tools they learn about.

One crucial aspect many will be able to take advantage of with Knowledge Train’s PRINCE2 online courses is the fact that students can prepare for the PRINCE2 exam at their own pace. All PRINCE2 courses available online also come with online PRINCE2 exams, and they work on virtually every device a student may care to use. This includes desktop computers, tablet devices and smartphones.

Since PRINCE2 is largely meant for working professionals, its online availability drastically widens how many students can now pursue this certification without making compromises in their personal or professional lives. While certain organisations may proactively give their employees paid leave to further their education, this is not the case everywhere. Freelancers, contractors and similar parties are also unlikely to be able to afford such an arrangement. Thanks to Knowledge Train’s online courses, however, this has all changed — all they need is a compatible device and an internet connection to study on the go.

Those who have already signed up with Knowledge Train generally have exceedingly positive comments to share regarding their experience and progress. Many on the company’s Google profile, for instance, express appreciation for how interactive and intuitive the online courses are, and some mention that the trainer for the in-house course is effective at helping students get through exams. Furthermore, given that learning institutions are supported by administrative staff who play no small role in helping students stay on top of their courses, it is notable that the team supporting Knowledge Train’s efforts also receives praise from the community. All inquiries and concerns are addressed as promptly as possible thanks to their diligence, and students report feeling satisfied with how easy it is to track both the practical and educational aspects of their time with Knowledge Train (such as fees, dates and so on).

Knowledge Train offers more insight on the specific PRINCE2 courses being offered on their website. Jay Gao of Knowledge Train can also be reached for further details about the online PRINCE2 courses.

