Google Workspace Suite and Zoho CRM Implementation Expert AquaOrange Software Helps Businesses Improve Efficiency and Productivity

According to announcements released by AquaOrange Software and Shahan Farid, the business has more than 1000 Google Workspace implementation projects to its credit. Its training, consultancy, and online IT support for Google Workspace have helped its clients in Thailand run their businesses smoothly and also scale up, when required, at low costs.

The company offers four Google Workspace implementations, training tailored to meet the requirements of a business client. The functionality provided by the tools made available through Google Workspace costs less than what competitors deliver. Google Workspace provides a single dashboard for working with many Google apps, including Gmail for business, Google Document, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Google Chat, and Google Meet.

AquaOrange Software helps customers acquire a Google email (@yourdomain.com) on their company’s domain via the Google GSuite Email service. With AquaOrange Software by their side, SMBs and new businesses do not have to invest in an in-house IT service for managing Google Workspace, troubleshooting issues, or communicating via Gmail, even when offline. Google Workspace is a feature-rich set of tools.

Because of its many successful implementations, AquaOrange is able to help its clients extract the maximum benefits from this set of cloud computing apps. Employees of a business can create, edit, or delete documents online or offline and while on the move. Companies that move to the cloud eliminate investments in hardware, such as storage disks and backup facilities.

AquaOrange Software also implements Zoho CRM software, which is in use worldwide. Zoho facilitates marketing automation, analytics, sales management, email management, customer service, etc. A smooth shift to this CRM, as overseen by the experts from AquaOrange Software, enables businesses to achieve growth and stay ahead of the competition.

Shahan Farid of AquaOrange Software said, “Big data management may seem too difficult and expensive. Switch to Google Workspace and enjoy up to 5TB of secure cloud storage per user. Relying to Google infrastructure and online 100%. Access files anytime, anywhere. Just connect to the internet. Go beyond introductory email and online storage with Google Workspace and enjoy various online tools - from document creation to integrated calendar and chat. You'll have everything you need to succeed online. Gmail features in Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) include custom business email addresses - @yourcompany.com, unlimited group email addresses, 99.9% uptime guarantee, double the amount of free storage of Gmail, no ads, 24/7 phone and 24/7 support, Google Sync for Microsoft Outlook, and many more.

"These features cannot be purchased separately. Google Workspace is a suite of applications designed to work together. For example, you can save Gmail messages as your calendar events with one click. Changes and comments made to Sheets, Docs, or Slides won't get the attention of your coworkers because everyone gets an email notification. In the Calendar, you can also create meetings. If you are a business with less than 300 employees, you can start online today. Companies with more than 300 employees can contact AquaOrange sales to learn more about our corporate plans.”

AquaOrange Software provides a bouquet of services designed to help businesses operate securely and efficiently. It has the expertise and experience to handle Google Workplace implementation projects that have helped its many clients work better and at lower costs. Customers can choose from four different Google Workspace implementation plans.

