CoinAgenda Europe Announces Blockchain Startup Competition Winners in Monaco

Monaco, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier conference series, connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, today announced the winners of the CoinAgenda Europe Blockchain Startup Competition powered by angel network, BitAngels (bitangels.network). Coming in first place: Fly Air, parent company of Fly App, which combines voice-activated artificial intelligence with the security and convenience of blockchain technology to provide access to more than 10,000 private jets, allowing anyone to fly on-demand with no membership or hidden fees. In second place was Icecap, which offers investment-grade diamonds via NFT technology. Icecap solves difficulties in the traditional diamond investment landscape associated with large buy/sell spread, illiquidity, inaccessible marketplace, and lack of fungibility.

In third place was a draw between RAIRtech, which attaches digital goods to an NFT using encrypted streaming, and Untold, a web3 platform and digital community that connects award-winning filmmakers, investors, and major distributors to curate content.

CoinAgenda Startup Competition winners competed against a mix of angel and VC investments (as well as tokens trading on exchanges) in a Demo Day environment to judges and the CoinAgenda audience of investors and entrepreneurs.

Judges included:

David Orban, Managing Advisor at Beyond Enterprizes

Natalia Sokolova, Managing Partner at SGG World

Hervé Larren Founder at Airvey Metaverse LLC

Fly App, Icecap, RAIRtech and Untold will all be awarded an exhibitor booth at a future CoinAgenda conference (including the upcoming one in Las Vegas Oct 21-23) of their choice, and Fly App will receive a VIP conference pass as well as a press release credit sponsored by Blockchain Wire. Past CoinAgenda Competition winners include Aeternity, Bancor, Cashbet, Omega One, SALT Lending, and Qtum which have gone on to raise millions in funding.

Held at the Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel on May 23-25, CoinAgenda Europe featured three days of panel discussions, keynotes, and fireside chats from industry leaders including Charlie Shrem, Bitcoin Pioneer & founder of the Bitcoin Foundation; Tom Malloy, American Actor & Filmmaker; Brad Yasar, CEO at EQIFi; Paul Sheehy, co-founder at Together Group; Dennis Jarvis, CEO at Bitcoin.com; Suvi Rinkinen, COO at Starter International Ltd; Joyce Chow, Film Director; Felix Mago, Co-founder at Dash NEXT, Futerio; Batis Samadian, Co-founder at Space, Saffron; and David Orban, Managing Advisor at Beyond Enterprizes.

Conference sessions explored topics around a decentralized future, a new funding movement in Hollywood labeled “Film3,” blockchain gaming, metaverse governance, investing in DeFi, asset management, NFT utility, trading and investing strategies, and navigating crypto regulation.

CoinAgenda Europe 2022 BitAngels Winners with the judges. From left to right: Brian Santos, COO at Fly Air, Ed Prado, CEO at RAIRTech, Hervé Larren, Founder at Airvey Metaverse LLC, Garrett Minks, CTO at RAIRTech, CoinAgenda Organizer Michael Terpin, Natalia Sokolova, Managing Partner at SGG World, Jacques Voorhees, Founder & CEO Icecap, and David Orban, Managing Advisor at Beyond Enterprizes. (NOT PICTURED: 3rd place tie winner: Ali Aksu, Founder & CEO at Untold)

ABOUT COINAGENDA

Now in its ninth year, CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com) is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle, and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations.

ABOUT LAYER1 EVENTS

Layer1 Events (www.layer1events.com) is a multifaceted approach to blockchain events and marketing. Through various event series offerings, Layer1 Events provide individuals and projects options to meet their goals including Brand Awareness, Funding, Community Building, Lead-Gen, and Education. Layer1 Events include CoinAgenda, BitAngels, Satoshi Salon, NFT Carnival, and Blockchain 2023.

