Hucu.ai and Hint Health Simplify Physician-Patient/Family Communication in Beta Launch

CHICAGO, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hucu.ai, the leading patient-centered communication platform, is launching a beta integration with Hint Health, the leading provider of membership management, billing and employer direct contracting infrastructure for direct primary care (DPC) and membership-based providers.



As a pioneer in automated back office and plan administration for DPC physicians, Hint continues to innovate with a laser focus by making direct primary care physicians’ practices more successful by giving them more time to focus on care. Hint’s advanced SaaS platform offers a robust set of features including plan management, patient onboarding, billing & collections, and eligibility management necessary to streamline a direct primary care practice.



By partnering with Hucu.ai, Hint Health is integrating with the most advanced patient-centered messaging tool, giving patients of beta practices a smoother communication experience, creating even more efficient DPC back offices.

The beta integration allows Physician groups to communicate in patient-centered channels both within their organizations, and outside parties like specialists and referral sources. Real-time notifications improve responsiveness and teamwork, giving both providers and patients an easy way to share information and provide access to care.

In addition to the internal communication features, a separate Patient/Family Chat in Hucu.ai provides easy physician-to-patient communication. Leading direct primary care practices save time and avoid hassle with professional synchronous and asynchronous communication enabled by Hucu.ai. One Touch Telehealth is also available through Hucu.ai’s integration of Zoom and other popular video platforms.

“We’re very excited about the chance to participate in Hint Health’s growing eco-system,” said Hucu.ai Co-Founder and COO Laura McKee. “We know that patient-provider communication is critical to high quality care. We’re excited to connect with more innovative DPC physicians at the upcoming Hint Summit in Denver, June 7-9 and support them with best-in-class communication.”

Hint provides a best-in-class SaaS product coupled with amazing customer support for medical practices that are looking to convert to direct primary care. They are so committed to DPC that they even provide accelerator courses for new and budding practices to ensure they grow their businesses the right way. They have truly positioned themselves as partners of the industry.

About Hucu.ai:

Hucu.ai’s mobile/web apps allow for easy messaging among teams within an organization, with outside organizations, and with patients & families via a separate messaging mode - all in the context of a given patient. No IT staff required, launches in minutes, and provides deep care coordination analytics.

About Hint Health:

Founded in 2013, Hint Health is the leading digital health company dedicated to the direct primary care (DPC) movement. With a mission to redesign the way healthcare is paid for and delivered, Hint offers membership management and billing software for independent provider organizations that offer direct access to high-quality, affordable, membership-based primary care. Hint Health is available nationally and powers over 2,400 DPC providers and 1,600 clinical locations across the U.S. reaching nearly 800,000 patients. Hint produces Hint Summit, the largest annual conference for the industry, taking place this year on June 7-9, 2022 in Denver, CO. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more visit hint.com.