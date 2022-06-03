ChainUp shares insights on the future of digital assets governance at Blockchain Fest 2022

Singapore, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of digital assets regulation is a pressing concern for many in the blockchain industry. As a leading blockchain technology solutions provider, it is one of ChainUp’s key priorities to stay up-to-date with the latest regulatory landscape and developments, so as to provide products and services that fully meet compliance requirements.



At Blockchain Fest 2022, ChainUp’s Legal Director Mr. Shaun Tham shared practical insights into digital money and assets governance and what industry players can expect in this area in the near future.



Featuring other speakers from industry players across the ecosystem, the panel discussed areas including differences between traditional and decentralised finance regulations, central bank digital currencies, and environmental impact of blockchain.



Mr. Shaun Tham, Legal Director of ChainUp said, “As the global blockchain regulatory landscape continues to evolve, businesses are facing unprecedented challenges navigating the complex and dynamic environment. The World Economic Forum noted in 2021 that to-date, there has been no internationally coordinated regulation of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Moving forward, increased regulatory oversight is inevitable, and a uniform global framework should be the starting point for any meaningful attempt at regulating the industry in a practical, sustainable and enforceable manner.”



Held at Marina Bay Sands Singapore from 2-3 June 2022, Blockchain Fest is one of the most interactive hybrid events in Southeast Asia with over 1,000 attendees, covering topics including blockchain, exchanges, cryptocurrencies, decentralised finance, NFTs, mining and more.



About ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp Group is a leader in developing blockchain technology infrastructure and digital assets ecosystem solutions. ChainUp has relentlessly strived to enhance a number of maturing product lines, such as digital asset trading systems, fiat on-ramp, wallet, security, digital assets custody and investment. We have built an end-to-end closed industrial loop of technical services, innovative research and development, and traffic-commercialisation.



At present, ChainUp has provided blockchain technology services to 1000+ clients in both blockchain and traditional industries in more than 30 countries and regions with coverage of over 60 million end users.



For more information, please visit: www.chainup.com.

