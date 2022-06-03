D-BOX to Present at Radius Research Investor Webinar on June 7, 2022

English French

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive experiences, is pleased to announce that Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX Technologies, David Montpetit, Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Li, VP Investor Relations, will be participating at Radius Research investor webinar on June 7, 2022 at 12:30PM ET. D-BOX will be discussing the FY 2022 financial results and answer questions.



Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, June 7th at 12:30 PM ET.

Webinar Registration Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9016540221666/WN_uX7F11iPQjy4Nl0XCZIqIA

About D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

