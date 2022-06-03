NONPROFIT ENDEAVORS TO ASSIST HURRICANE IDA SURVIVORS WITH LOUISIANA RECOVERY EFFORTS

IBERVILLE, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National nonprofit organization Endeavors is thrilled to begin assisting residents of Louisiana with long-term hurricane recovery. The Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOSEPH) has granted Endeavors one of the contracts to operate the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Disaster Case Management Program. Through this contract, Endeavor will assist individuals and families still recovering from Hurricane Ida, which hit the Gulf Coast Region in late August of 2021, devastating communities across Louisiana.

Endeavors will be assisting individuals and families by providing customized Disaster Case Management (DCM) plans and connecting survivors with the resources to achieve full disaster recovery. DCM plans empower and uplift disaster survivors who are unable to recover themselves by connecting them to services and funding they may not be aware of, and securing donations for home repairs or rebuilds, new furniture and appliances, clothing and pantry items.

“We are honored to have been chosen to provide Disaster Case Management Services in Louisiana,” Regional Director Dominique Stephenson shared. “We’re committed to assisting survivors in healing and building resiliency following the devastation of Hurricane IDA, and we’re pleased to collaborate with Emergent Method, a Louisiana-based organization that, like us, has a passion for providing compassionate care to those in distress.”

Endeavors’ DCM plans empower and uplift disaster survivors with unmet recovery needs by connecting them to services and funding they may not be aware of. Based on each individual client’s needs, DCM plans could include securing donated labor and materials for home repairs or rebuilds, replacing damaged furniture and appliances and outfitting the client with basic necessities like clothing and pantry items. The service organization also assists individuals who may have had their claims denied and connects them with additional financial and recovery resources. To qualify for DCM assistance, survivors must provide proof of impact and lack of resources to recover themselves.

While Endeavors has served Louisianans since 2021 as the Fiscal Agent for the Louisiana Housing Corporation’s CARES Act program, this will be the first Louisiana-based disaster recovery project for Endeavors, which has helped communities recover from natural disasters in Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Puerto Rico. The nonprofit will be establishing offices in Louisiana to serve individuals and families with proof of impact, lack of resources and unmet needs. The program will serve Iberville, Assumption, St. James, Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes.

When providing recovery assistance to communities, Endeavors also seeks to create jobs within the local community and will be hiring local professionals to help execute the recovery operation, including Administrative Assistants, Disaster Case Managers, Supervisors and Program Management Leads. Employment opportunities are listed on the organization’s website.

ABOUT ENDEAVORS

Endeavors is a national service organization that has been assisting vulnerable populations since 1969. Endeavors offers an array of services and programs supporting children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters or emergencies. Endeavors serves people in crisis with personalized services. For more information, visit www.endeavors.org

