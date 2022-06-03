Proactive news headlines including Boosh Plant-Based Brands, Nextech AR, Ortho Regenerative Technologies, BioVaxys Technology and Spotlite360

New York, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands says founder Connie Marples has been appointed as interim CEO

Nextech AR announces spin out of its subsidiary ARWAY's assets including Metaverse creator platform ARitize Maps into standalone company

Ortho Regenerative Technologies is at the forefront of regenerative medicine with its elegantly simple tissue repair technology

BioVaxys Technology and Ohio State University reach milestone in joint research evaluating the company's "universal vaccine" for sarbecoviruses

Spotlite360 Iot Solutions sees strong sequential growth in 1Q revenue

Cypher Metaverse says investee company Arcology hires Baker Tilly WM Advisory to advance business plan

Mountain Boy Minerals receives exciting survey results supporting the large-scale porphyry potential of the Southmore copper-gold project

Fobi AI appoints capital markets veteran Sam Sangha as its new investor relations manager

Todos Medical academic partner fully enrolls second cohort of LymPro Alzheimer’s Blood Test trial

Naturally Splendid to present the Plantein line of plant-based entrees at the upcoming Planted Expo in Vancouver

Perk Labs inks new agreements for online ordering and custom branded app

