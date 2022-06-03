Florida Food Bank Bridges Gap between Wages and Inflation

Tampa, Florida, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORT PIERCE, Fla. June 3, 2022 – Today, while jobs reports indicate unemployment remains low, the cost of food continues to climb. And when you add the end of the school year to the mix, you get a trove of hungry children and their parents scrambling to keep home pantries stocked.

To alleviate the hunger, the Treasure Coast Food Bank (TCFB) is activating its Summer Meals program next week to give kids in Indian River, Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee Counties FREE breakfasts, lunches, and snacks while schools are closed.

“We see it as our duty to bridge this gap and do our part to fight hunger,” said Judith Cruz, President, and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “Starting Monday, for each weekday, kids can walk in for a fresh, nutritious meal with fresh-made sandwiches and wraps, hand-made salads, and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, along with milk and juice,” Cruz added.

TCFB knows the excessive cost is hurting peoples’ ability to have enough nutritious food for themselves and their families, especially during Summer months. For easy access, the food bank has partnered with organizations throughout the region to distribute the foods at locations including community centers, churches, libraries, and summer camps.

All the high-quality meals through the Summer Meals Program are prepared daily in Treasure Coast Food Bank’s Food Production Plant.

Media interested in covering TCFB’s Summer Meals Program please reach out with your desired location for coverage.

Parents can find a nearby location to feed their school age children by visiting www.stophunger.org/summermeals.

Treasure Coast Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization on Florida’s Treasure Coast, providing the community each year with millions of meals valued at more than $50 million through robust programs and in partnership with 400 charitable organizations in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Okeechobee counties. In addition to emergency food distribution, Treasure Coast Food Bank operates a full roster of direct service programs that not only solve the immediate problem of hunger, but help individuals and families gain long-term food security, better health outcomes, and self-sufficiency. Treasure Coast Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nationwide network of 200 food banks that leads the fight against hunger in the United States. For more information on Treasure Coast Food Bank, call 772.489.3034, log on to stophunger.org, visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/tcfoodbank, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/tcfoodbank.

