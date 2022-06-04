LGBTIQ Ambassador Anthony Venn-Brown Set To Speak At Event In Joplin, MO

Surry Hills, Australia, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony Venn-Brown founder and CEO of Ambassadors & Bridge Builders International (ABBI) and the author of the inspiring autobiography A Life Of Unlearning will speak about his experiences in an intimate evening to be held on June 8th in Joplin, MO.

Anthony Venn-Brown was a popular, high-profile, Pentecostal preacher in Australia's growing mega-churches. He was also a happily married father of two. But behind the scenes were over two decades of prayer, struggle, torment, gay conversion therapy, and suppression. Then a chance meeting led to his decision to come out, followed by abandonment by his church and Christian friends.

But that didn’t deter Anthony, who has consistently worked towards Creating Understanding, Acceptance, And A Better World For LGBTIQ People. He founded ABBI, which has been driven by the purpose of overcoming the ignorance and misinformation about gender identity and sexual orientation that persists in religious contexts. A lot of work needs to be done, and Anthony is not afraid of stepping up to the plate.



Ambassadors & Bridge Builders International (ABBI)

Some distance has been covered in the society, corporate, and sports world, and ABBI is doing its best to bridge the gap further. Creating Understanding, Acceptance, and A Better World For LGBTIQ People is possible. ABBI provides a confidential space through dialogue, training, and consultancy services for churches, Christian organizations, and church leadership.

Anthony has himself paved the way with his book that challenged, inspired and resonated with thousands worldwide. A Life Of Unlearning is an honest account that talks about the costs of being true to oneself, but at the same time, it speaks of the rewards that one can get by being authentic. And that’s the crux of the story of living with integrity, irrespective of whether you are gay, straight, have strong religious affiliations, or a non-believer.

A Life Of Unlearning became a bestseller in Australia and the new edition became No.1 on Amazon for LGBTIQ and religious biographies. Anthony was awarded the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for service to the LGBTIQ community in June 2020. And now people of Joplin, MO, and other surrounding areas have the opportunity to share an intimate evening with the LGBTQ ambassador.

As an erstwhile “straight” Christian preacher and now an ambassador for the LGBTIQ community, Anthony has unique insights, which he will share with the audience. There will be talk about his inspiring book and unlearning story. It promises to be an enlightening evening with the man who has had a profound experience in his life and is now sharing them for the benefit of others.

About Ambassadors & Bridge Builders International (ABBI)

ABBI was founded to create a better world for LGBTIQ people and works with individuals, churches, denominations, leaders, and religious organizations in a respectful and non-confrontational way along their journey to understand the community and its relationships.

###

Media Contact

Ambassadors & Bridge Builders International (ABBI)

URL: https://www.abbi.org.au/

Email: anthony@abbi.org.au

Phone: 0416 015 231

Address: Surry Hills, NSW, 2010, Australia

newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

