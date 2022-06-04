VGP NV: Upcoming Inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Europe Index

English Dutch

4 June 2022, 07:00 CET, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announced that its share has been admitted to the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Europe Index in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series (“Developed Europe Index”). Its inclusion will be effective from the start of trading on Monday the 20th of June 2022.

The admittance to the Developed Europe Index follows VGP’s inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index on the 23rd of September 2019. The eligibility for the Developed Europe Index is dependent of a company’s market capitalization, the liquidity and free float of the share and the geographical location of the portfolio. In March of this year VGP was also included in Euronext Brussels’ BEL20 Index.

Dominique Moerenhout, EPRA CEO, said: “The inclusion of VGP represents another solid step in the expansion of the Developed Europe Index with a truly Pan-European developer, owner and manager of logistics assets. VGP operates in 16 countries in a fast growing and innovative sector and following the admission to the BEL 20 earlier this year and their growing business activities in Western Europe the inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Europe Index is timely. I would like to congratulate the VGP management team on reaching the next stage in their corporate development by being admitted to the leading benchmark alongside their successful market peers.”

Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP, said: “We are very pleased to be included in EPRA’s Developed Europe Index. We are proud of our European roots and this is a recognition of the transformative progress VGP has made in recent years in becoming a pan-European platform that today serves over 400 clients and more than a 100 communities across the continent. The increased visibility in the capital markets through the index inclusion will further support our development as a business.”

The European Public Real Estate Association, registered in Belgium and founded in 1999, represents the publicly traded European real estate sector, with more than 280 members. EPRA represents over € 690 billion of real estate assets[1] and 94% of the market capitalisation of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Europe Index. Their mission is to promote, develop and represent the European public real estate sector.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 10.94 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 350 employees today operates in 16 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of December 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 5.75 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.33 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

