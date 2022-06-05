Otters Universe Launches the First Collectible Otters NFT

Hong Kong, China, June 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otters Universe has launched the first collectible Otters NFT of its kind that will also grant holders premium membership access to the Otters Universe Family in the Metaverse.

4813 Otters, selling at 0.8 ETH each, are meeting everyone soon. Join the destined few, who have the will to explore and discover the universe. Otters Universe is an explorer family who explores, discovers and creates.

Future giveaways and auctions will feature special collaborations with different brands. The company is currently building toward future utility uses for holders such as exclusive merchandizing drops, access to future pop-up events, and pending strains for holders.

This is an exciting and new way to position cannabis culture in the NFT space. When user joins the Otters Universe army they will mint awesome collectible one-of-one art, join an awesome community, and more!

Otters Universe is an art project created by fine artists and comes to life on metaverse. In Otter Universe, users are all in the same art project. Everyone is a creator; all users get the chance to decide what to create. Otters Universe combines Fine Art and NFT together, the works are printed and published in large traditional canvas frames, and an NFT certificate is attached.

Who are the Otters?

Otters are highly intelligent and yet cute-looking creatures. It was discovered by the Parallel Universe Traveler Gokic Yahe, who named this universe the Otters universe.

Space traveler Gokic Yahe accidentally discovered this universe during a random exploration mission. These cute-looking creatures live on different planets, Otters on each planet have different civilizations and races.

Yahe has made an illustrated book "the Otters Guide" to catalogue the Otters. Circulating in the human universe.

The project aims to:

Develop a community-driven comic book about how Gokic Yahe explores the various Otter Universe.

Give Premium Membership to the Otters Universe family with FREE merchandise, VIP event tickets, and more.

Part of the proceeds are donated towards Otter Related Charities around the world.

Play to earn game

Project Details:

Blockchain: ETH

No. of collectibles: 4813

Pre-mint price: 0.05 ETH

Pre-sale Date: 15 days prior to Main Sale

Mint price: 0.08 ETH

Main Sale Date: June end or starting July

Minting platform: OpenSea





Rarity - Each NFT is algorithmically generated by combining 300+ unique traits across different categories. All of the Magpies look awesome, and there are even some Legendary ones out there!

Rarity Benefits:

COMMON (2712 in total)

30 free normal tickets to REAL IN LIFE PARTY

Minor Merch Giveaway per season (same giveaway as the UNCOMMON one)

UNCOMMON (1346 in total)

● 30 free VIP tickets to REAL IN LIFE PARTY Minor Merch Giveaway per season

RARE (705 in total)

● Merch Giveaway every season

● 50 free VIP tickets to REAL IN LIFE PARTY

● 50 free normal tickets to REAL IN LIFE PARTY



EPIC (37 in total)

● 10 holders will have a free full set of merchandise delivered to their doors (after launch)

● All holders will have VIP tickets to REAL IN LIFE PARTY



LEGENDARY (13 in total)

● Every holder will have a free full set of merchandise delivered to doors (pre-launch)

● All holders will have VIP tickets to REAL IN LIFE PARTY

● legendary holders will receive A PHYSICAL FINE ART PRINT OF THE NFT WORK. (only to the first 5 holders of each legendary NFT)



Total NFT collectibles = 4813

Team:



Gokic, a space traveler is a character developed by a team of Fine Art graduates, developing their creativity into a series of NFT artworks and a metaverse community project.

Chau Kwan Long - Artist

Socials:

Instagram: http://instagram.com/otters_universe

Discord: https://discord.gg/MPbB7EjBEW

Twitter: http://twitter.com/otters_universe

Website: www.ottersuniverse.com

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Readers are encouraged to do their own research.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Otters Universe Team

Company: Otters Universe

Email: aman@unikornmedia.com

City: Hong Kong

Country: Hong Kong

Website: https://www.ottersuniverse.com/



Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com