Public Statement to Be Issued on Behalf of Ron Starr to the Canadian Press

CITY OF MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following are statements from Councillor Ron Starr:

First and foremost, I wholeheartedly condemn harassment of any form. However, I absolutely deny the allegations made against me.

Since 1978, I have proudly dedicated my life to public service and specifically, serving the people of Mississauga. The false allegations against me are not only profoundly shocking, but they threaten to dismantle a reputation that I’ve been building for decades.

I have kept silent during this time in order to respect the process and the role of the Integrity Commissioner. However, I cannot stay silent any further. I will reserve my comment only to state that I have grave concerns about the way this Investigation has been handled by both City Council and the Integrity Commissioner as I do not believe that this process has been fair and impartial. As I am having the actions of City Council and the Integrity Commissioner reviewed before a Court of law, I do not intend to comment any further with respect to this matter at this time. I have hired lawyers, Emilio Bisceglia, Adriana Di Biase and Battista Frino of Bisceglia & Associates to represent me in the court proceedings arising from this matter.

I am very grateful for the outpouring of support that I've received from my constituents, family and friends throughout this very difficult ordeal.

Ron Starr