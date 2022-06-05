Public Statement to Be Issued on Behalf of Ron Starr to the Canadian Press

CITY OF MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following are statements from Councillor Ron Starr:
First and foremost, I wholeheartedly condemn harassment of any form. However, I absolutely deny the allegations made against me.
Since 1978, I have proudly dedicated my life to public service and specifically, serving the people of Mississauga. The false allegations against me are not only profoundly shocking, but they threaten to dismantle a reputation that I’ve been building for decades.
I have kept silent during this time in order to respect the process and the role of the Integrity Commissioner. However, I cannot stay silent any further. I will reserve my comment only to state that I have grave concerns about the way this Investigation has been handled by both City Council and the Integrity Commissioner as I do not believe that this process has been fair and impartial. As I am having the actions of City Council and the Integrity Commissioner reviewed before a Court of law, I do not intend to comment any further with respect to this matter at this time. I have hired lawyers, Emilio Bisceglia, Adriana Di Biase and Battista Frino of Bisceglia & Associates to represent me in the court proceedings arising from this matter.
I am very grateful for the outpouring of support that I've received from my constituents, family and friends throughout this very difficult ordeal.
Ron Starr
For any inquiries with respect to this matter, please contact my lawyers: Emilio Bisceglia (ebisceglia@lawtoronto.com), Adriana Di Biase (adibiase@lawtoronto.com) or Battista Frino (bfrino@lawtoronto.com).