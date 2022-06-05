With Upgraded Risk Control System, CBiBank, A Licensed Commercial Bank in the U.S., Protects Customers' "pocketbooks"

San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, CBiBank, a licensed emerging commercial bank in the United States, upgraded its risk control system as a whole in terms of system security and transaction monitoring, in order to ensure the transaction security of customers.

It is understood that safety compliance has always been the foundation of CBiBank. As one of the representatives of emerging commercial banks in the global financial market in recent years, CBiBank is a formal licensed entity bank in the United States, which is different from the general Internet payment institutions. In terms of protecting the rights and interests of customers, CBiBank has invested a great deal of energy in developing its own risk control engine, which includes risk identification, risk decision-making and risk management, and has realized the whole process monitoring of customers' transactions before, during and after the event. Currently, over 95% of risk events have been predicted in advance. It has a response of 50 milliseconds, which is the best in the same industry.

In order to avoid unsafe factors, CBiBank has done one-to-one full-process tracking in customer service, providing 100% online business. This not only saves a lot of time and energy for customers, but also gives them a high-quality and comfortable experience, and avoids the loss of funds. According to the person in charge of CBiBank's customer service center, he once served a Singaporean customer Anne who lived in the United States. Anne was cheated when she used an Internet payment institution to make transnational remittance before, which caused her to resist online financial business. However, Anne re-recognized the business ability and social value of emerging banks through CBiBank, and affirmed the risk control safety of CBiBank. The person in charge also said that maybe many people don't understand the significance of technology upgrade, but the affirmation from customers must be the best proof.



CBiBank, integrated financial service provider for international trade enterprises and individuals



In recent years, with the increasingly active online economy, various emerging commercial banks and payment institutions have received extensive attention. While customers are deeply aware of the convenience of online account opening and payment, they can't help worrying or questioning their security. In fact, the security of banks has always been the most concerned for customers.. It can be seen that both established banks and well-known financial institutions need to work hard on "safe transactions".

According to public information, CBiBank focuses on providing one-stop cross-border financial services for global commercial enterprises and individuals, including offshore account opening, transfer and remittance, e-commerce collection, corporate finance, etc. It is a member of American Bankers Association (ABA), SWIFT, UNIONPAY, Cross-border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) , etc.

