Ikon Science Launches New Version of Curate, Featuring the Data Explorer App

SURBITON, United Kingdom, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikon Science, a leading global provider of geoprediction and open subsurface knowledge management software and services, today announced the launch of its latest version of Curate, a cloud-native subsurface knowledge management solution, featuring the new Data Explorer application.



As data-driven workflows continue to drive innovation and ability in subsurface teams across the energy industry, it’s vital that teams can quickly search, appraise, and utilize information contained in centralized data platforms, such as OSDU.

Curate enables energy companies to best leverage and contextualize disparate existing data – regardless of source – to drive faster and more accurate decision making for accelerated exploration, minimized portfolio risk, and optimized production.

Data Explorer provides deep search capabilities and customizable data visualizations which allow geoscientists to quickly assess data availability, quality, and value. This supports prospect appraisal, well planning and regulatory reporting. Data Explorer also significantly enhances subsurface insights by enabling energy companies to rapidly detect broad data trends and isolate anomalies that require further investigation.

The availability of the Data Explorer application is enriched by Curate platform enhancements that improve usability, bulk download capabilities, geospatial understanding, efficiency, and collaboration.

“We are excited to introduce our Data Explorer application to enable energy companies to gain a more intimate understanding of their data and its quality to leverage specific measurements that can reveal deeper subsurface detail,” said Dr. Denis Saussus, Chief Executive Officer of Ikon Science. “Our commitment to continuous improvement ensures our Curate portfolio helps energy companies unlock greater opportunities and efficiencies for a better bottom line.”

For more information, visit www.ikonscience.com or email info@ikonscience.com .

About Ikon Science

For over 20 years, Ikon Science has been a global provider of geoprediction and knowledge management solutions to optimize subsurface discovery by applying deep scientific expertise and technology innovation to help customers extract more actionable knowledge from sophisticated subsurface data. By bringing digital transformation to knowledge management, Ikon helps customers make the best moves – improving accuracy, accelerating results, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.ikonscience.com.