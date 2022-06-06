Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

| Source: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VEFX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on June 2, 2022 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, which is a "significant shareholder" of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has increased its interest in the Company and on June 2, 2022 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company. A copy of the notification is below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
JE00BF0XVB15
Issuer Name
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK

 

2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Cape Town
Country of registered office (if applicable)
South Africa


4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
 
City of registered office (if applicable)
 
Country of registered office (if applicable)
 


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
02-Jun-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
02-Jun-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached16.1290000.00000016.1290002069891
Position of previous notification (if applicable)    

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB152069891 16.129000 
Sub Total 8.A206989116.129000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)


Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Allan Gray Proprietary LimitedAllan Gray Africa Ex-SA Equity Fund Limited10.493000 10.493000% 
Allan Gray Proprietary LimitedAllan Gray Africa Equity Fund Limited5.636000 5.636000% 


10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
 
The number and % of voting rights held
 
The date until which the voting rights will be held
 
11. Additional Information
 
12. Date of Completion
02-Jun-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Cape Town, South Africa.

 


