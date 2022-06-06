Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VEFX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on June 2, 2022 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, which is a "significant shareholder" of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has increased its interest in the Company and on June 2, 2022 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company. A copy of the notification is below.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|1. Issuer Details
|ISIN
|JE00BF0XVB15
|Issuer Name
|CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
|UK or Non-UK Issuer
|UK
|2. Reason for Notification
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
|City of registered office (if applicable)
|Cape Town
|Country of registered office (if applicable)
|South Africa
|4. Details of the shareholder
|Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
|City of registered office (if applicable)
|Country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|02-Jun-2022
|6. Date on which Issuer notified
|02-Jun-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|16.129000
|0.000000
|16.129000
|2069891
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|JE00BF0XVB15
|2069891
|16.129000
|Sub Total 8.A
|2069891
|16.129000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
|Allan Gray Africa Ex-SA Equity Fund Limited
|10.493000
|10.493000%
|Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
|Allan Gray Africa Equity Fund Limited
|5.636000
|5.636000%
|10. In case of proxy voting
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional Information
|12. Date of Completion
|02-Jun-2022
|13. Place Of Completion
|Cape Town, South Africa.