The Board of Nasdaq Vilnius, AB decision due to removal of Linas, AB shares from the Secondary List

English Lithuanian





On June 3, 2022 Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove AB Linas shares (LNS1L, ISIN code LT0000100661) from the Secondary List. Taking into account distribution of the financial instruments among the investors and possible effect of the removal from the trading list on interests of investors the shares of AB Linas will be removed on October 1, 2022 (the last trading day on the Baltic Secondary list of AB Linas shares will be on September 30, 2022).

AB “Linas” chief of finance

Egidijus Mikeliūnas

+370 45 506100



