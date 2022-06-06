4D Printing Market Forecasted to Reach USD 510 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 43.1% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Printing Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ 4D Printing Market research report by Application, by Region- Forecast to 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 510 million by 2030, registering an 43.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2030).

4D Printing Market Report Scope:

4D printing, also called 4-dimensional printing, uses the methods of 3D printing with the computer programmed deposition of material in successive layers to produce 3-dimensional objects. The technology adds the dimension of transformation over time to the thing. It allows the constituent to turn into another shape when exposed to heat, humidity, or other environmental impulses.

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 510 Million CAGR 43.1% Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Stratasys Ltd. (U.S), Hewlett Packard Corp. (U.S.), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), ExOne Co. (U.S.), Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.), Organovo Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Materialise NV (Belgium), Dassault Systèmes SA (France) Key Market Opportunities 4D printing technology gives authorization to its consumers to use the restricted materials for different purposes Key Market Drivers Rise in demand for resource management

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for 4D printing has registered an enormous rise in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for resource management across the globe. The technology enables the end-users to print things that can self-assemble and reshape themselves with the passing time and is causing a surge in demand for the technology across robotics, construction of buildings, and furniture, which is likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecasted timeframe. Given the significant competition across industry players, the requirement to reduce the processing and manufacturing costs is likely to be a substantial aspect causing an upsurge in the market's growth. The technology is based on 3D printing that offers lesser marketing time, supplies, and the need for capital is anticipated to improve the business efficiency.

In addition, the highly advanced features of 4D printing are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the players across the global market.

Market Restraints

Although several aspects support the growth of the 4D printing market, certain elements may hamper the market's growth. The increase in the insecurity of the policymakers because of the advanced technology that is not being marketed is the primary aspect restricting the market's growth. Furthermore, the issues related to intellectual rights, rise in development costs, and rise in opportunities for the primary vital players may also have an adverse impact on the 4D printing market's growth over the assessment timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the majority of the market sectors across the globe. Several governments worldwide implemented partial or complete lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease. The global health crisis had both economic and health impacts across most parts of the globe. Because of that, the healthcare sector needed innovative technology to satisfy the needs and production of various medical types of equipment and devices. As per the MRFR analysis reports, the Leitat Technology Center has built ventilators using 3D technology, merging them with other parts found in the market. The merger of these parts is very rapid, and almost 100 ventilators are expected to be produced in a day.

4D Printing Market Segments

Among all the material types, the programmable carbon fiber segment is projected to lead the global 4D printing market over the coming years. The growth of the segment is mainly credited to its high stiffness, tensile strength, and low weight making it useful for several industrial applications. The material can be turned by printing active material on flexible carbon fiber with heat. In addition, it needs no complex electronics, sensors, or actuators. It also reduces failure-prone mechanisms and lowers the final product's net weight because its espousal is likely to catalyze the segment's growth over the assessment timeframe.

Considering all the applications, the military & defense segment is anticipated to account for the highest revenue share across the global 4D printing market over the forecasted timeframe. The segment's growth is mainly credited to the various benefits offered by the technology, such as the ability to self-replicate and repair itself in response to external environmental conditions. Moreover, the U.S. Army Research Center is launching the latest technologies, such as a soldier's uniform, efficiently offering protection against toxic gases or changing its camouflage while traveling through different climates. On the other hand, the aerospace segment is projected to grow substantially over the coming years. the space memory technique used in 4D printing would assist in creating a self-deploying structure that is applicable across the aerospace segment, for example, to produce air ventilation. In addition, Airbus S.A.S. is producing a technology to cool its engines with an intelligent material that reacts to temperature.

4D Printing Market Regional Analysis

The global 4D printing market is studied across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis reports, the North American region will lead the global 4D printing market over the assessment timeframe. The regional market's growth is mainly credited to the advancement in technology in 3D printing across the region. Furthermore, the adoption of 3D printing in mass amounts is another crucial parameter boosting the growth of the regional 4D market over the review timeframe.

The 4D printing market for the European region is likely to record substantial growth and secure the second position across the globe over the assessment timeframe. The development of the regional market is primarily credited to technological advancements in the field.

The Asia-Pacific regional 4D market will grow substantially over the assessment timeframe. The regional market's growth is mainly attributed to the growing investments by leading market players.

Dominant Key Players in 4D Printing Market Covered are:

Dassault Systèmes SA (France)

Stratasys Ltd. (U.S)

Materialise NV (Belgium)

Hewlett Packard Corp. (U.S.)

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

3D Systems Corporation (U.S.)

Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.)

ExOne Co. (U.S.)

