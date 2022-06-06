English Finnish

Aspo Plc

Managers’ transactions

June 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.



Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions – Rolf Jansson

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rolf Jansson

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 15877/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-01

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 105 Unit price: 7.34 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 105 Volume weighted average price: 7.34 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-01

Venue: SGMU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 639 Unit price: 7.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 639 Volume weighted average price: 7.36 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-01

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 67 Unit price: 7.35 EUR

(2): Volume: 62 Unit price: 7.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 129 Volume weighted average price: 7.35481 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-01

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 962 Unit price: 7.36 EUR

(2): Volume: 92 Unit price: 7.28 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1054 Volume weighted average price: 7.35302 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-01

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1636 Unit price: 7.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1636 Volume weighted average price: 7.36 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 258 Unit price: 7.36 EUR

(2): Volume: 129 Unit price: 7.35 EUR

(3): Volume: 258 Unit price: 7.25 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 645 Volume weighted average price: 7.314 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-01

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2387 Unit price: 7.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2387 Volume weighted average price: 7.36 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1749 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 1434 Unit price: 7.41 EUR

(3): Volume: 580 Unit price: 7.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 3763 Volume weighted average price: 7.40073 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-02

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 201 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7.32 EUR

(3): Volume: 374 Unit price: 7.39 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 675 Volume weighted average price: 7.38261 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-02

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 375 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 375 Volume weighted average price: 7.4 EUR

Aspo Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO

