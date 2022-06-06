Global Bus Market Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Major Players - Anhui Ankai Automobile Co, Daimler Truck, NFI Group, AB Volvo, Solaris Bus & Coach

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bus Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global bus market attained a value of about USD 45.4 billion in 2021. Aided by technological advancements in the bus transportation system, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of USD 67.3 billion by 2027.



Bus, a four-wheeler hefty motor vehicle, is designed to carry a greater number of passengers as compared to cars or vans. A bus can accommodate between 50-60 people at once. Buses are extensively used in the urban areas for purposes such as school transportation, tourism, and scheduled transportation services, among others.

These services are affordable and serve as an integral part of public transportation system. The increased development of bus rapid transit system (BRT), which consists of smart public transit systems, public information systems, terminals, fare collection systems, and automated lanes, among others, to facilitate efficient, cost-effective, and flexible urban mobility services and provide sophisticated transport solutions is aiding the market growth.



The technological advancements in the bus transportation system, equipping it with useful features such as free Wi-Fi, personal power outlets, HVAC, reclining leather seats, extra legroom, on-board restrooms, and use of eco-friendly components are driving the market growth.

Meanwhile, the stringent regulations by the government to curb the emission of toxic gases by diesel and petrol cars are encouraging the deployment of buses on roads. In addition, the growing awareness pertaining to the greater cost-savings and hassle-free ride offered by buses is anticipated to boost the demand for bus services.

Moreover, buses are a boon to the transit advertising industry as it can spread awareness about the product to a significant amount of population just by travelling through its routes.

Furthermore, the market is anticipated to be aided by the online bus booking facility which allows the user to confirm bus travel via smartphone or other smart gadgets. This bolsters the convenience of the commuter, making the ride quick and cost-effective.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry.

Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

Anhui Ankai Automobile Company

Daimler Truck Holding AG

NFI Group Inc.

AB Volvo

Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Snapshot

6.1 Global

6.2 Regional



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Global Bus Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Global Bus Historical Market (2017-2021)

8.3 Global Bus Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8.4 Global Bus Market by Type

8.4.1 Single Deck

8.4.2 Double Deck

8.5 Global Bus Market by Application

8.5.1 Transit Bus

8.5.2 Intercity/Coaches

8.6 Global Bus Market by Fuel Type

8.6.1 Diesel

8.6.2 Electric and Hybrid

8.6.3 Others

8.7 Global Bus Market by Seat Capacity

8.7.1 15-30 Seats

8.7.2 31-50 Seats

8.7.3 More than 50 Seats

8.8 Global Bus Market by Region

8.8.1 Market Share

8.8.1.1 North America

8.8.1.2 Europe

8.8.1.3 Asia Pacific

8.8.1.4 Latin America

8.8.1.5 Middle East and Africa



9 Regional Analysis

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)

9.1.3 Breakup by Country

9.1.3.1 United States of America

9.1.3.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Company Profiles



13 Industry Events and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phujt2

Attachment