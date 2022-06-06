Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Juha Jutila
Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 6 June 2022 at 12:00 EEST
Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juha Jutila
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 15882/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 861 Unit price: 11.08 EUR
(2): Volume: 436 Unit price: 11.06 EUR
(3): Volume: 786 Unit price: 11.04 EUR
(4): Volume: 708 Unit price: 11.02 EUR
(5): Volume: 7209 Unit price: 11 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 11.01406 EUR