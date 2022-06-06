Finnish English

Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Juha Jutila

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 6 June 2022 at 12:00 EEST

Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juha Jutila

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 15882/4/4

Transaction date: 2022-06-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 861 Unit price: 11.08 EUR

(2): Volume: 436 Unit price: 11.06 EUR

(3): Volume: 786 Unit price: 11.04 EUR

(4): Volume: 708 Unit price: 11.02 EUR

(5): Volume: 7209 Unit price: 11 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 11.01406 EUR