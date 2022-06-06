Global Reusable Plastic Containers Markets Report 2022: Focus on Bulk Containers and Handheld Storage Containers for Vegetables, Fruits, Eggs, & Meat

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Reusable Plastic Containers Market by Type, Application, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The size of the reusable plastic containers market grows as people become more aware of sustainable packaging and the global industrial base.



Rapid increased urbanization, internet penetration, and trade commerce rates present a huge opportunity for the reusable plastic container market to grow. The market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for export and import of goods, as well as the growing e-commerce industry globally.



The People are becoming more conscious of the packaging products used in the returnable market, and this trend is expected to continue. The global improvement, combined with the increase in funding facilities, has become a major growth factor. Market growth is boosted by increased demand for packaged foods and beverages.



Despite its many advantages, the use of reusable packaging is not sustainable in some industries which is expected to have an impact on the reusable plastic containers market during the forecast period. For instance, its application in terms of cost is difficult to justify when return logistics prove expensive due to low volumes or long distances. It also necessitates proactive management, as all of the boxes must be kept for future use following each transit.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global reusable plastic containers market, its market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new material type launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global reusable plastic containers market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global reusable plastic containers market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global reusable plastic containers market

Company Profiles

Menasha Corporation

IFCO

Schoeller Allibert

Myers Industries

DS Smith

Rehrig Pacific Company

Nefab Group

IPL Plastics

Vetropack Holding

Schutz GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Reusable Plastic Containers Market, By Type:

Bulk Containers

Handheld Storage Containers

Others

Global Reusable Plastic Containers Market, By Application:

Vegetables

Fruits

Eggs

Meat

Others

Global Reusable Plastic Containers Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:

U.S.

Canada

Europe

By Country:

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country/Region:

Middle East

Africa

