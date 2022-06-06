UAE Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market Opportunities to 2027 - Booming Construction Industry Drives Market Growth

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market, By Type (Elevator, Escalator, Moving Walkways), By Elevator Technology (Hydraulic and Traction),By Components, By End User, By Elevator Door Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market is expected to register growth at a steady rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the stringent regulations imposed by the government to ensure public safety and the booming construction industry.

Increased spending by the government for advancing infrastructural development in the country and a growing number of commercial projects in several regions creating demand for vertical mobility services are expected to drive the UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market in the coming years.

Market players involved in elevator and escalator manufacturing are focusing on improving aftermarket services for customers, which is expected to fuel the growth of the UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair market. Development of smart cities and technological advancements in new elevators, such as the integration of circuit boards, and new controllers, are aiding the growth of the UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair service market during the forecast period.

Rising penetration of elevators and escalators in commercial centers such as malls, retail centers, and co-working spaces and the increasing shift toward eco-efficiency and flexible design are creating demand for elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services, contributing to the market growth. Key players are adopting strategies to strengthen their offerings and develop a domestic presence, which is expected to boost the market growth.



The UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market is segmented based on type, elevator technology, components, end user, elevator door type, company, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into elevators, escalators, and moving walkways. The elevator segment is expected to hold the largest share in the UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market, owing to the increase in the installation base and the rising need for safety and reliability during vertical movement.



AG MELCO Elevator Co. L.L.C., Hitachi, Ltd., Middle East Branch, Kone Middle East LLC, Otis LLC, Schindler Middle East, Al-Futtaim Engineering, Nigma Lifts Installation & Maintenance Co (LLC), Thyssenkrupp Elevator, Euro Elevator Escalators Maintenance Company, Al Nas Elevator are some of the leading players in the UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market from 2017-2021.

To classify and forecast UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market based on type, elevator technology, components, end user, elevator door type, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market.

Report Scope:

In the report, UAE elevator & escalator maintenance & repair services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



UAE Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market, By Type:

Elevator

Escalator

Moving Walkways

UAE Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market, By Elevator Technology:

Hydraulic

Traction

UAE Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market, By Components:

Elevator Machine Room

Hoistway

Elevator Car

Others

UAE Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market, By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Infrastructural

Others

UAE Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market, By Elevator Door Type:

Automatic

Manual

UAE Elevator & Escalator Maintenance & Repair Services Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

Companies Profiles

AG MELCO Elevator Co. L.L.C.

Hitachi, Ltd., Middle East Branch

Kone Middle East LLC

Otis LLC

Schindler Middle East

Al-Futtaim Engineering

Nigma Lifts Installation & Maintenance Co (LLC)

Thyssenkrupp Elevator

Euro Elevator Escalators Maintenance Company

Al Nas Elevator Contracting LLC

