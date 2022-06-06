Global Biometrics Extended by Affective Computing Technologies and Markets Report 2022: High Demand from the Consumer Electronics Industry for Authentication and Identification Applications

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometrics Extended by Affective Computing: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report studies the global as well as regional markets for biometric technologies and devices, identifying newer markets and exploring the expansion of the current application market for various types of biometric devices. A realistic five-year forecast has been made for the future global markets for different types of biometric technologies and devices.
Increasing government initiatives to adopt biometrics, high demand from the consumer electronics industry for authentication and identification applications, and rising need for digital security are key factors driving the market growth. However, the substantial costs associated with biometric systems and data security concerns are hampering the market expansion.
Significant advances in biometric solutions, increasing adoption of cloud-based services, and a fundamental shift from proprietary technology to standards-based biometric capture and matching are expected to create new market opportunities for market growth in the coming years.
Biometrics are widely being integrated with access control systems, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, e-passport, and e-visa systems, border control systems. The growing focus on strengthening country security is supplementing the regional market growth.
The applications for each type of biometric technology are discussed to establish global as well as regional usage. A future forecast has been made for such applications. The market is divided on the basis of biometric technologies including fingerprint, face recognition, iris recognition, vein recognition, voice/speech recognition, and others.
Applications for the market are segmented into identification, access control, and security. The present biometrics market offers an opportunity to stakeholders largely because of a surge in biometric software services and the increased use of the internet for digital identification.
This report highlights different types of biometrics, which include contact-based and contactless biometrics. The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware, and subscription services. The report also studies the product and technology life cycles of various types of biometric devices and the methods employed by different manufacturers and users in maintaining ecological balance.
Also discussed are the several types of recently developed biometric technologies that are becoming more popular in various applications. The report also profiles the major manufacturers and suppliers of biometric devices and looks at the mergers and acquisitions in this field. COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the start of 2020.
This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown it created. With people relying more on technology, cyberattacks have increased. It is expected that the demand for biometrics solutions will increase and boost the biometrics market.
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of biometric devices, with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report examines each type of biometric technology, determines its current market size, and estimates its future market.
The report also analyzes the market from the manufacturers' viewpoint as well as that of the final consumer. A number of technical issues arising out of the utilization of biometric technologies are discussed, and solutions are indicated. The use of biometric technologies in government and public sector institutions is discussed in detail, along with the markets for these sectors.
Report Includes
- 43 data tables and 10 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for biometrics technologies and devices
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the global/regional market size for biometrics, and corresponding market share analysis by biometrics type, technology, application, end user, and geographic region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, challenges and issues, and other macroeconomic forces influencing the progress of global biometrics market
- Insight into the recent government regulations, current trends and technological updates in biometrics and affective computing technologies that can shape the future marketplace
- Review of the patent grants and innovations covering biometrics and affective computing technologies across each major category
- Latest information on key merger and acquisition deals, agreements and collaborations within the global biometrics industry
- Company profiles of major players, including Aratek Biometrics Technology Co. ltd, ASSA abloy AB, Fingerprint cards AB, Fujitsu ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background and Overview
- Overview of Biometric Technology
- Basics of Biometric Technologies
- Key Elements of Biometric Systems
- Biometric Software
- Biometric Technologies
- Government Regulations
- Biometric Standards
- Biometrics Standards Development
- Organizations Involved in Biometrics Standards
- History of Biometric Technologies
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Challenges
- Impact of Covid-19
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat from Substitutes
- Threat from New Entrants
- Competitive Rivalry
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Introduction
- Fingerprint Recognition Technology
- Regional Markets for Fingerprint Recognition Technology
- Facial Recognition Technology
- Iris Recognition Technology
- Voice/Speech Recognition Technology
- Vein Recognition Technology
- Signature Recognition Technology
- Hand Geometry Technology
- Emerging Biometric Technologies
- Affective Computing Biometric Technology
- Gait Recognition
- Palm-Print Recognition
- Skin Spectroscopy
- Dna Recognition
- Olfactory Recognition
- Ear Shape Recognition
- Facial Thermography
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Biometrics Type
- Introduction
- Contact-Based Biometrics
- Regional Markets for Contact-Based Biometrics
- Contactless Biometrics
- Regional Markets for Contactless Biometrics
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user
- Introduction
- Government Sector
- Government Departmental Services
- Police and Law Enforcement Services
- Military and Border Control Services
- Regional Markets for Biometrics in the Government Sector
- Private Sector
- Airport/Seaport
- Bfsi
- Retail
- Gaming/Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Others
- Regional Markets for the Private Sector
- Individual Consumers
- Regional Markets for Individual Consumers
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Identification
- Regional Markets for Identification Biometrics
- Access Control
- Regional Markets for Access Control Biometrics
- Surveillance
- Regional Markets for Surveillance Biometrics
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North American Market Outlook
- North American Market by Country
- North America Market by Segment
- European Market Outlook
- European Market by Country
- European Market by Segment
- Asia-Pacific Market Outlook
- Asia-Pacific Market by Country
- Asia-Pacific Market by Segment
- Rest of World (Row) Market Outlook
- Rest of the World Market by Subregion
- Rest of the World Market by Segment
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Analysis of Competition Within the Biometric Industry
- Industry Issues to Be Resolved
- Acquisitions and Mergers in Biometric Industry
- Patent Analysis
- New Developments in Biometric Technology and Applications
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 01 Systems W.L.L
- 4G Identity Solutions Private Ltd. (4Gid)
- Accu-Time Systems Inc.
- Acuity Systems Inc.
- Affectiva
- Alltrust Networks
- Animetrics Inc.
- Anviz Global Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Aratek Biometrics Technology Co. Ltd.
- Ascertia Ltd.
- Assa Abloy Ab
- Atos Se
- Atr Systems Inc.
- Audeering GmbH
- Auraya Systems
- Aware Inc.
- Ayonix
- Barska Biometrics
- Bayometric
- Behaviosec Inc.
- Biocatch Ltd.
- Bioconnect Inc.
- Biodit Ltd.
- Bioenable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Bio-Gate AG
- Bioid GmbH
- Bio-Key International Inc.
- Biolink Solutions
- Biometric Signature-Id
- Biometrica Systems Inc.
- Biorugged
- Canon Europe Ltd.
- Cashflows Europe Ltd.
- Causeway Technologies (Formerly Aurora Computer Services)
- Certify Global Inc.
- Cmitech Co. Ltd.
- Cognitec Systems GmbH
- Communication Intelligence Corp.
- Credence Id
- Cross Match Technologies
- Crucial Tec Co. Ltd.
- Daon Inc.
- Deepnet Security
- Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH
- Descartes Biometrics
- Diamond Fortress Technologies
- Digitus Biometrics Inc.
- Egis Technology Inc.
- Ekey Biometric Systems GmbH
- Essl Security
- Eyelock Inc.
- Facebanx
- Facefirst LLC
- Facephi
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Face Tec Ltd.
- Fair, Isaac and Company
- Fingerprint Cards Ab
- Fotonation Inc.
- Futronic Technology Co. Ltd.
- Goodix Technology Inc.
- Griaule Biometrics
- Herta Security S.L.
- Hid Global
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honeywell Commercial Security
- Human Recognition Systems
- Idemia
- Identiv
- Identimetrics Inc.
- Identytech Solutions America LLC
- Idex Biometrics Asa
- Idlink Systems Pte. Ltd.
- Ievo Ltd.
- Imageware Systems Inc.
- Innovatrics S.R.O.
- Johnson Controls
- Jumio Corp.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Nec Corp. Of America
- Neurotechnology
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- Onevault
- Onfido
- Plurilock Security Solutions Inc.
- Precise Biometrics Ab
- Gesturetek
- Speed Identity Ab
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Sterling Identity
- Suprema Inc.
- Thales Group
- Global Enterprise Technologies Corp.
- Touchless Biometric Systems AG
- Voicepin
- Zetes Industries Sa/Nv
- Zkteco
- Zwipe As
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qj0ies
