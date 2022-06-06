Global Biometrics Extended by Affective Computing Technologies and Markets Report 2022: High Demand from the Consumer Electronics Industry for Authentication and Identification Applications

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometrics Extended by Affective Computing: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report studies the global as well as regional markets for biometric technologies and devices, identifying newer markets and exploring the expansion of the current application market for various types of biometric devices. A realistic five-year forecast has been made for the future global markets for different types of biometric technologies and devices.

Increasing government initiatives to adopt biometrics, high demand from the consumer electronics industry for authentication and identification applications, and rising need for digital security are key factors driving the market growth. However, the substantial costs associated with biometric systems and data security concerns are hampering the market expansion.



Significant advances in biometric solutions, increasing adoption of cloud-based services, and a fundamental shift from proprietary technology to standards-based biometric capture and matching are expected to create new market opportunities for market growth in the coming years.



Biometrics are widely being integrated with access control systems, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, e-passport, and e-visa systems, border control systems. The growing focus on strengthening country security is supplementing the regional market growth.

The applications for each type of biometric technology are discussed to establish global as well as regional usage. A future forecast has been made for such applications. The market is divided on the basis of biometric technologies including fingerprint, face recognition, iris recognition, vein recognition, voice/speech recognition, and others.

Applications for the market are segmented into identification, access control, and security. The present biometrics market offers an opportunity to stakeholders largely because of a surge in biometric software services and the increased use of the internet for digital identification.



This report highlights different types of biometrics, which include contact-based and contactless biometrics. The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware, and subscription services. The report also studies the product and technology life cycles of various types of biometric devices and the methods employed by different manufacturers and users in maintaining ecological balance.

Also discussed are the several types of recently developed biometric technologies that are becoming more popular in various applications. The report also profiles the major manufacturers and suppliers of biometric devices and looks at the mergers and acquisitions in this field. COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the start of 2020.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown it created. With people relying more on technology, cyberattacks have increased. It is expected that the demand for biometrics solutions will increase and boost the biometrics market.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of biometric devices, with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report examines each type of biometric technology, determines its current market size, and estimates its future market.

The report also analyzes the market from the manufacturers' viewpoint as well as that of the final consumer. A number of technical issues arising out of the utilization of biometric technologies are discussed, and solutions are indicated. The use of biometric technologies in government and public sector institutions is discussed in detail, along with the markets for these sectors.



Report Includes

43 data tables and 10 additional tables

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for biometrics technologies and devices

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the global/regional market size for biometrics, and corresponding market share analysis by biometrics type, technology, application, end user, and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, challenges and issues, and other macroeconomic forces influencing the progress of global biometrics market

Insight into the recent government regulations, current trends and technological updates in biometrics and affective computing technologies that can shape the future marketplace

Review of the patent grants and innovations covering biometrics and affective computing technologies across each major category

Latest information on key merger and acquisition deals, agreements and collaborations within the global biometrics industry

Company profiles of major players, including Aratek Biometrics Technology Co. ltd, ASSA abloy AB, Fingerprint cards AB, Fujitsu ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology Background and Overview

Overview of Biometric Technology

Basics of Biometric Technologies

Key Elements of Biometric Systems

Biometric Software

Biometric Technologies

Government Regulations

Biometric Standards

Biometrics Standards Development

Organizations Involved in Biometrics Standards

History of Biometric Technologies

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Impact of Covid-19

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat from Substitutes

Threat from New Entrants

Competitive Rivalry

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Introduction

Fingerprint Recognition Technology

Regional Markets for Fingerprint Recognition Technology

Facial Recognition Technology

Iris Recognition Technology

Voice/Speech Recognition Technology

Vein Recognition Technology

Signature Recognition Technology

Hand Geometry Technology

Emerging Biometric Technologies

Affective Computing Biometric Technology

Gait Recognition

Palm-Print Recognition

Skin Spectroscopy

Dna Recognition

Olfactory Recognition

Ear Shape Recognition

Facial Thermography

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Biometrics Type

Introduction

Contact-Based Biometrics

Regional Markets for Contact-Based Biometrics

Contactless Biometrics

Regional Markets for Contactless Biometrics

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user

Introduction

Government Sector

Government Departmental Services

Police and Law Enforcement Services

Military and Border Control Services

Regional Markets for Biometrics in the Government Sector

Private Sector

Airport/Seaport

Bfsi

Retail

Gaming/Hospitality

Healthcare

Others

Regional Markets for the Private Sector

Individual Consumers

Regional Markets for Individual Consumers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Identification

Regional Markets for Identification Biometrics

Access Control

Regional Markets for Access Control Biometrics

Surveillance

Regional Markets for Surveillance Biometrics

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North American Market Outlook

North American Market by Country

North America Market by Segment

European Market Outlook

European Market by Country

European Market by Segment

Asia-Pacific Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Market by Country

Asia-Pacific Market by Segment

Rest of World (Row) Market Outlook

Rest of the World Market by Subregion

Rest of the World Market by Segment

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Analysis of Competition Within the Biometric Industry

Industry Issues to Be Resolved

Acquisitions and Mergers in Biometric Industry

Patent Analysis

New Developments in Biometric Technology and Applications

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

01 Systems W.L.L

4G Identity Solutions Private Ltd. (4Gid)

Accu-Time Systems Inc.

Acuity Systems Inc.

Affectiva

Alltrust Networks

Animetrics Inc.

Anviz Global Inc.

Apple Inc.

Aratek Biometrics Technology Co. Ltd.

Ascertia Ltd.

Assa Abloy Ab

Atos Se

Atr Systems Inc.

Audeering GmbH

Auraya Systems

Aware Inc.

Ayonix

Barska Biometrics

Bayometric

Behaviosec Inc.

Biocatch Ltd.

Bioconnect Inc.

Biodit Ltd.

Bioenable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Bio-Gate AG

Bioid GmbH

Bio-Key International Inc.

Biolink Solutions

Biometric Signature-Id

Biometrica Systems Inc.

Biorugged

Canon Europe Ltd.

Cashflows Europe Ltd.

Causeway Technologies (Formerly Aurora Computer Services)

Certify Global Inc.

Cmitech Co. Ltd.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Communication Intelligence Corp.

Credence Id

Cross Match Technologies

Crucial Tec Co. Ltd.

Daon Inc.

Deepnet Security

Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH

Descartes Biometrics

Diamond Fortress Technologies

Digitus Biometrics Inc.

Egis Technology Inc.

Ekey Biometric Systems GmbH

Essl Security

Eyelock Inc.

Facebanx

Facefirst LLC

Facephi

Fujitsu Ltd.

Face Tec Ltd.

Fair, Isaac and Company

Fingerprint Cards Ab

Fotonation Inc.

Futronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Goodix Technology Inc.

Griaule Biometrics

Herta Security S.L.

Hid Global

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell Commercial Security

Human Recognition Systems

Idemia

Identiv

Identimetrics Inc.

Identytech Solutions America LLC

Idex Biometrics Asa

Idlink Systems Pte. Ltd.

Ievo Ltd.

Imageware Systems Inc.

Innovatrics S.R.O.

Johnson Controls

Jumio Corp.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Nec Corp. Of America

Neurotechnology

Nuance Communications Inc.

Onevault

Onfido

Plurilock Security Solutions Inc.

Precise Biometrics Ab

Gesturetek

Speed Identity Ab

Stanley Black & Decker

Sterling Identity

Suprema Inc.

Thales Group

Global Enterprise Technologies Corp.

Touchless Biometric Systems AG

Voicepin

Zetes Industries Sa/Nv

Zkteco

Zwipe As

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qj0ies

