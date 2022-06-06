Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension & Interiors Global Market Forecast Report: Compound Annual Growth of 10.8% Forecast, with Market Set to Reach $684.9 Billion in 2026

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension & Interiors Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market is expected to grow from $407.12 billion in 2021 to $454.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The market is expected to grow to $684.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%.



Advances in technology are expected to be a continued driver of motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market growth in the forecast period. The global transport manufacturing industry has experienced many technological advances in the last decade and this trend is expected to intensify. According to Forbes, the ten new features to expect in vehicles by 2020 include autonomous driving, driver override systems, biometric vehicle access, comprehensive vehicle tracking, active window displays, remote vehicle shutdown, active health monitoring, four-cylinder supercars, smart and personalized in-car marketing and reconfigurable body panels. These innovations are expected to drive the motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market during the forecast period.



The demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly and this is expected to disrupt the automotive value chain. Engines of electric vehicles are less complicated than their gasoline counterparts, thus requiring fewer replacement parts over the lifetime of a car. Electrification of cars also means that components such as air-conditioning units, water pumps, brakes, and steering systems will need to be adapted and designed to meet the requirements of electric cars. Since electric vehicles are manufactured with one-third the number of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars' components, less collaboration will be required between the automaker and parts suppliers. This will decrease vehicle-to-component calibration, thus allowing parts suppliers to develop products with more autonomy.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market, and compares it with other markets.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment; Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components; Motor Vehicle Seating and Interior Trim

By Application: Passenger Vehicle; Commercial Vehicle

By End Use: OEM; Aftermarket

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Characteristics



4. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors



9. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Size And Growth



10. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Regional Analysis



11. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Segmentation

12. Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Metrics



Company Profiles

Denso Corp.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

SAIC Motor Co. ltd.

Adient plc.

Peugeot

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Continental AG

Aptiv plc.

Magna International Inc.

Valeo SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lklkrr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.