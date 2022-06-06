Earplugs Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global earplugs market size is expected to show tremendous growth during the forecast period, on account of concerns regarding regular exposure to high decibel noise in the industrial sector. Given the growing importance of ear protection, governments worldwide have been supporting research and development activities of market players for improving product efficiency.





Prolonged exposure to damaging noise levels across North American industrial sector



North America noise reduction earplugs market share is estimated to display a 5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027. End-use industries including mining, manufacturing, construction, and military have been allocating funds toward noise-reduction devices. Acknowledging the fact that prolonged exposure to high level noise can be damaging to the ear, causing complete or partial deafness, companies and employees have been becoming more aware about the product benefits.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Earplugs Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2024/sample



DIY activities gain traction in Canada



Canada flanged earplugs market share is expected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast timeframe. Several consumers across Canada have been using these products while mowing their lawns. Several others have been relying on these devices for blocking out noise during renovation activities such as drilling, landscaping, re-roofing and so on.

During 2020, the consumers segment accounted for nearly 13% of the North America market share. According to a study, home renovation loan applications increased by over 30% during the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the first. Since Canadians have more time on their hands than before, their increasing disposable incomes have allowed them to consider home improvement plans, fostering product use.



Growing use of earplugs for travel in U.S.



Several individuals have been using silicone earplugs while flying. These products are 100 percent non-toxic and are designed to reduce discomfort and pain due to noise during travel. U.S. market share for noise-cancelling earplugs is increasing due to the growing tourist footfall across major international airports. Between airport transfers, long flights, jet lags, people need to get recommended 7-9 hours sleep, which is aided by these products. Ambient noise from railway stations, subways, airports, and road traffic can be disturbing to people, who have been preferring the use of these products.

Strong recovery of tourism sector in APAC

Asia Pacific earplugs market share from the travel segment will depict a 5.5% CAGR through the assessment timeline, prompted the growing number of international travelers and tourists. Although the product sales saw a steep decline during 2022-21, with the regional governments encouraging tourist activities, product use is slated to rise. Since the last few months, declining number of COVID-19 cases have been pushing more individuals towards trips and holidays in exotic locations in countries like India and Australia.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Earplugs Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2129/sample

Rising uptake across military applications across India and China

Military units across India and China have been increasing their investments in custom made equipment and protection gear. Due to the expanding government expenditures toward combat and training related products, custom-molded earplugs share is growing in Asia Pacific market.

Defense budgets have increased dramatically over the last few years, allowing these end-users to purchase best quality products that protect the ears of soldiers more efficiently. At the start of 2022, Indian Finance Minister revealed that the Ministry of Defense (MoD) allocations have seen a spike of 9.8%, reaching $70.6 billion for fiscal year 2022-23.

Strong presence of manufacturing industry across France and Germany

With countries such as Germany and France being major industrial hubs, the European continent is home to a robust manufacturing sector. Since these products are being adopted by individuals working at these facilities, product sales have been rising. More employers have been encouraging their employees to wear ear protection gear for preventing hearing loss amongst them. They have been actively investing in high quality ear safety equipment for pushing employee retention rates as well.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Earplugs Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2128/sample

Foam products to witness increased demand across Europe

By 2027, Europe foam earplugs market share is expected to be valued at over $200 million. Because of the higher comfort and safety offered by this material, it is one of the most extensively used materials in the industry. High noise reduction abilities as well as enhanced softness is fueling the use of foam earplugs for sleeping. Being an inexpensive alternative is another factor attracting customers toward these products. Several brands have been offering soft tapered foam earplugs that are designed according to the unique ear shape and size of the customer for superior protection and comfort.

About Graphical Research: