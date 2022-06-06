Oil & Gas Infrastructure Market revenue to cross USD 1,115 Bn by 2030: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





The oil & gas infrastructure market is expected to record a valuation of USD 1,115 billion by 2030, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

Growing investments by public & private players toward oil & gas field development and a rising number of greenfield operation activities have strengthened the industry growth across the Middle East & Africa. Favorable regulatory policies by respective governments have offered opportunities for the improvement of export facilities and new pipeline frameworks.

Advancements in technological solutions and considerable research & development activities will augment the business scenario. For instance, in July 2021, Halliburton announced that the company secures a contract to supply chemicals along with associated services to IOC in Oman. The company’s seven-year contract will cater to customized products coupled with specialized services to strengthen in-field chemical treatments.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5274





The Latin America oil & gas infrastructure market is anticipated to surpass USD 125 billion by 2030. Increasing number of mature and conventional fields while new resources including natural gas reserves, oil sands & pre-salts are being in development has provided significant opportunity for business expansion across the region. Growing water, rail & road transport facilities combined with rising oil & gas distribution networks will stimulate the market demand. Favorable government measures across Argentina and Brazil to re-energize the exploration of oil & gas reserves will propel the market.

The surface and lease equipment market is projected to grow at a rate of over 6.5% by 2030. Burgeoning innovations and smart solutions to enhance the capabilities of field development in line with long-term operation activities across the sector will boost the market statistics. The high demand for advanced solution in exploration and production coupled with increasing wells & reservoirs will strengthen the market share.

Key players operating across the oil & gas infrastructure market are NGL Energy Partners LP, Centrica plc, Kinder Morgan, Schlumberger Limited, Royal Vopak, Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Baker Hughes, Chevron Corporation, TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips Company, BP p.l.c., Energy Transfer LP, Marathon Oil Company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Hatch, WILLIAMS, Enterprise Products Partners L. PONEOK, and Halliburton.

Some major findings of the oil & gas infrastructure market report include:

Investment plans by industry players toward development of pipeline network for transportation of crude oil and natural gas will foster the dynamics.

Increasing spending toward development of storage facilities will fuel the business growth.

The growing energy demand on account of the rising population along with urban area development will spur the oil & gas infrastructure market growth.

Accelerating investments toward development, expansion of refinery infrastructure to meet the thriving revenue will garner the business landscape.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5274

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Oil & Gas Infrastructure Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Oil & gas industry

3.1.2 Crude oil & natural gas

3.1.3 Oil & gas pipeline

3.1.4 Oil & gas storage

3.1.5 Vendor Matrix

3.2 Innovation & technology landscape

3.3 Regulatory landscape

3.4 COVID- 19 impact on the industry outlook

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.1.1 Shifting trends toward unconventional resources

3.5.1.2 Increasing investments toward gas-fired power generation

3.5.1.3 Growing demand for crude oil and gas

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1.1 Price volatility

3.6 Growth potential analysis

3.7 Porter's Analysis

3.7.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.3 Threat of new entrants

3.7.4 Threat of substitutes

3.8 Competitive landscape, 2021

3.9 PESTEL Analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/oil-and-gas-infrastructure-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.