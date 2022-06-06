The global therapeutics contact lens market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 12.10% to reach USD5788.23 million by 2027

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market, By Material Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284167/?utm_source=GNW



Contact lenses are safer and can provide effective vision correction compared to traditional eyewear.The governments of several countries areinvesting heavily to develop the healthcare sector and emphasize the importance of vision care.



They are launching awareness camps and campaigns to increase the awareness in the people about advanced eye care. Also, an increase in the number of myopia and other eye disorders is expected to create significant opportunities for the global therapeutics contact lens market in the forecast period.

The global therapeutics contact lens market is segmented into material type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on material type, the market is divided into balafilcon, lotrafilcon, methafilcon, senofilcon, and others.



The senofilcon material dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for 43.71% of the overall market share. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Senofilcon keeps the eye white and healthy and provides more relief for ocular discomfort.



Some of the key players operating in the global therapeutics contact lens market are Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, Inc, Bausch Health Companies, Inc, EssilorLuxottica S.A., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, SynergEyes Inc., X-Cel Specialty Contacts., CooperVision, Inc., Hoya Corporation., SEED Co., Ltd, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global therapeutics contact lens market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global therapeutics contact lens market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify the global therapeutics contact lens market based on material type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global therapeutics contact lens market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global therapeutics contact lens market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the global therapeutics contact lens market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global therapeutics contact lens market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading therapeutics contact lens manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the therapeutics contact lens manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the therapeutics contact lens manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global therapeutics contact lens market all over the world.

The analyst calculated the global therapeutics contact lens market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecasted for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Therapeutics contact lens manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to therapeutics contact lens

• Market research and consulting firms



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as therapeutics contact lens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global therapeutics contact lens market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Therapeutics Contact Lens Market, By Material Type:

o Senofilcon

o Balafilcon

o Lotrafilcon

o Methafilcon

o Others

• Therapeutics Contact Lens Market, By Application:

o Drug Delivery

o Corneal Healing

o Pain Relief

o Sealing & Protection

o Others

• Therapeutics Contact Lens Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Online

o Optical Retail Stores

• Therapeutics Contact Lens Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Germany

Italy

o Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Vietnam

Indonesia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Egypt

Iran

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global therapeutics contact lens market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

