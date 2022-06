Further to the RNS issued on 26 May 2022 pertaining to the Preliminary Results it was stated the Record Date for the second instalment of the dividend was 2 August 2022.

The correct Record Date for the second instalment is in fact 2 September 2022 (for payment on 30 September 2022).





