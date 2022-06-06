New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type, By Vehicle Type, By Range, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284159/?utm_source=GNW



Europe electric commercial vehicle market stood at USD6071.31 million in the year 2021, growing at a CAGR of 25.35% during the forecast years to achieve the market value of USD22,494.01 million by 2027F. Growing demand for electric vehicles is driving the growth of the Europe electric commercial vehicle market in the upcoming five years. Expanding automotive industry and growing advancements in the automotive sector further support the growth of the Europe electric commercial vehicle market in the next five years. Rapid adoption of electric vehicles in the commercial sector to facilitate transportation in the region also aids the market growth. The use and sales of commercial vehicles have multiplied rapidly in recent years. With the growing demand for freight movements, demand for commercial vehicles is also increasing. A higher number of commercial vehicles mean higher pollution caused due to exhausting toxic gases. Increasing concerns for environmental degradation and inclination towards safe energy are also facilitating the growth of the Europe electric commercial vehicle market in the future five years. Moreover, the inclination of the government to promote green energy, control the energy consumption in the region, along with growing technological advancements, are some of the other factors substantiating the growth of the Europe electric commercial vehicles market in the forecast years.

The Europe electric commercial vehicle market is segmented by propulsion type, vehicle type, range, competitive landscape and country-wise analysis.In terms of propulsion type, the market is segmented into hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).



Based on vehicle type, the market is further divided into bus, truck, and light commercial vehicle (LCV). By range, the market is segmented among vehicles with ranges of 0-150 Miles, 151-250 Miles, 251-500 Miles, and 500 Miles & above.

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares in the market and may dominate the propulsion type market segment in the upcoming five years.The highest revenue generation may be accounted to increasing demands for hybrid electric vehicles.



Complete and 100% shift to electric vehicles is still a struggle worldwide. In such cases, the use of hybrid vehicles has increased and may help with increasing its popularity further among the population.

Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance, Peugeot S.A., Ford Motors Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Hyundai Kia Automotive Group are the five leading players operating in the Europe electric commercial vehicle market. Other companies include Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A. (CAF), BYD Auto, Volvo AB, Man SE, etc. Apart from these flagship companies, many start-up companies are also increasing their footprint in the Europe electric commercial vehicle market by pushing their low-cost products blended with ease of availability.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the market size of Europe electric commercial vehicle market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Europe electric commercial vehicle market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast Europe electric commercial vehicle market based on propulsion type, vehicle type, range, competitive landscape and country-wise analysis.

• To identify dominant country or segment in the Europe electric commercial vehicle market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe electric commercial vehicle market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe electric commercial vehicle market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe electric commercial vehicle market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Europe electric commercial vehicle market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across Europe region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe electric commercial vehicle market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to electric commercial vehicle

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe electric commercial vehicle Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type:

o HEV

o BEV

o PHEV

o FCEV

• Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

o LCV

o Bus

o Truck

• Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Range:

o 0-150 Miles

o 151-250 Miles

o 251-500 Miles

o 501 Miles & Above

• Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Country:

o France

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o Norway

o Netherlands

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o Poland

o Belgium



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe electric commercial vehicle market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

