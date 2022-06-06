Worldwide Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Industry to 2027 - Featuring CyberOptics, Fuji and Juki Among Others

The "Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment estimated at US$3.0 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a size of US$4.5 billion by 2027, displaying at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

High-Speed Placement Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR to reach a market size of approximately US$2.0 billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium-Speed Placement Equipment segment is projected to spiral at 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at US$302.3 Million, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.2.3 million in the year 2020. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan, China and Europe, each forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, 7.2% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.

Low-Speed Placement Equipment Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR

In the global Low-Speed Placement Equipment Segment, USA, Japan, China, and Asia-Pacific will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$326.5 million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$457.1 million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$307.9 million by the year 2027.

