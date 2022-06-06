Worldwide Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Industry to 2027 - Featuring CyberOptics, Fuji and Juki Among Others

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment estimated at US$3.0 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a size of US$4.5 billion by 2027, displaying at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
High-Speed Placement Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR to reach a market size of approximately US$2.0 billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium-Speed Placement Equipment segment is projected to spiral at 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at US$302.3 Million, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.2.3 million in the year 2020. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan, China and Europe, each forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, 7.2% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.
Low-Speed Placement Equipment Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Low-Speed Placement Equipment Segment, USA, Japan, China, and Asia-Pacific will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$326.5 million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$457.1 million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$307.9 million by the year 2027.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
- Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Prospects for Electronics Demand
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Surface Mount Technology (SMT): The Tech Primer
- SMT: A Curtain Raiser
- Surface Mounting: A Concise Overview of the Process
- SMT Equipment: Product Overview
- Introduction
- Classification of SMT Equipment
- SMT Screen Print Equipment
- SMT Placement Equipment
- SMT Soldering Equipment
- SMT Cleaning Equipment
- SMT Inspection Equipment
- SMT Repair and Rework Equipment
- SMT Equipment Markets: A Historic Backdrop
- Surface Mount Technology (SMT): A Prelude
- Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment: Prospects and Outlook
- Global Electronics Systems Market by End-Use Industry (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Aerospace/Defense Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Communication Devices, Computers & Peripheral, Consumer Electronic Devices and Medical/Industrial Electronics
- World Market for PCBs (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Key End-Use Application Markets
- Bright Prospects Ahead for SMT Equipment Market
- Asia-Pacific Evolves into the Core Market for SMT Equipment
- World SMT Equipment Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World SMT Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- ECM Sector to Boost Demand for SMT Equipment in Asia-Pacific
- China: Driving Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Stellar Performance
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Leading Vendors of SMT Equipment
- Leading Players in World SMT Equipment Market (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for ASM Assembly Systems, Fuji, Kulicke & Soffa, Panasonic, Yamaha Motor and Others
- Vendors Resort to Novel Strategies to Gain Competitive Edge
- Value Added Services Become Key Differentiator
- Towards Consolidated Endeavors
- Recent Market Activity
- Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Uptrend in Electronics Manufacturing Boosts Market Prospects: Review of Primary End-Use Sectors for SMT Technology
- SMT: Key Applications in Select End-Use Sectors
- Consumer Electronics
- Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America
- Global Home Audio Equipment Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Incl. Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America
- Telecommunication & Mobile Communication Devices
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Transportation and Automotive Electronics
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
- Medical and Healthcare Devices
- Aerospace & Defense Equipment
- Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- LED Components
- Emphasis on Automation Creates Conducive Environment for SMT Equipment
- Global Industrial Automation Market by Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Automotive, Chemical, Food Processing, Oil & Gas, Packaging, Pharmaceuticals, Plastic Manufacturing, Power, Textiles and Others
- Evolving Role of 'Smart Factory' to Fuel Sales of Fully Automated SMT Platforms
- Industry 4.0 Promulgates the Smart Factory Concept
- A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- SMT Placement Equipment Make Gains
- Robust Opportunities for SMT Screen Print Equipment
- Market Drivers and Restraints for Various Screen-Printers
- SMT Inspection Equipment Gain Traction
- Technological Advancements
- Package Complexity Drives Business Case
- Shift from Manual to Sensor-based Inspection Systems
- 3D Inspection Systems Emerge in the Market
- AOI Systems Explore New Opportunities
- Productivity Optimization Drive Opens Ground for Next Generation AOIs
- Second Generation AOI Control Solutions: Design is the Key for Success
- Advances in X-Ray Inspection Systems Drive Efficiency
- SMT Soldering Equipment Sees Strong Growth Prospects
- Trend-Setting Technologies
- R&D to Foster Growth
- Lead-Free Solder: Emboldens Growth Opportunities
- Slow But Steady Growth Opportunities for SMT Cleaning Equipment
- Surging Demand for SMT Repair & Rework Equipment
- Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of the Market
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
- Growing Adoption of IoT Augurs Well
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Rise of Flexible Electronics to Extend Parallel Opportunities
- Need for Speed & Flexibility in Electronics Manufacturing Spurs Growth
- Next Generation Electronics Open up Novel Opportunities
- Shrinking PCB Size Paints Brighter Prospects
- High Performance Systems Emerge to Resolve SMT Challenges
- Demand for 'High-Mix' Equipment on Rise
- Energy Efficient Equipment Come to the Fore
- Machine Vision: A Stitch in Time
- From OEMs to CEMs and EMS Providers: Changing Customer Profile
- Electronic Contract Manufacturers: Key Consumer Segment of SMT Equipment
- Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market by Region/ Country (2012, 2019 & 2024): Breakdown of Annual Revenue Figures (in US$ Billion) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
- ECMS Industry: Bitten by Pricing Pressures
- Innovations and Advancements
- Technological Innovations
- Importance of Absolute Encoder in SMT Placement
- Smart Feeder Technology
- Focus on Responsive and Flexible Manufacturing Lines
- Ensuring Lower Cost and Smaller Footprint
- Select Recent Innovations
- Challenges and Market Restraints
- SMT: Not Completely Free of Defects
- Defects in SMT: Percentage Share Breakdown of Error Categories
- Purchase Cycles Reward But Also Retard Growth
- Commoditization Kills Price Differentials
- High Entry Barriers Hinder New Market Entrants
- Skewed Customer Profile Strains the Margins
- Used Equipment: The Threat is Real
- High False Calls & Escape Rates Dent Investor Confidence
- Alternative Technologies Curtail Demand for SMT Inspection Equipment
- Price Sensitivity: A Major Challenge
- Pricing Undercuts Market Leadership
- Challenges Faced by Advanced Manufacturing Industry
- Technology Challenges
