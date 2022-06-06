New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wheelchair Market, By Product Type, By Category, By Application, By End User, By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284158/?utm_source=GNW



The global wheelchair market was valued at USD4590.12 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.75% to reach USD6390.07 million by 2027. The market is primarily driven by the rise in the prevalence of spinal cord injuries among people and the growing geriatric population across the globe. Also, the ongoing advancements in wheelchair technology and the launch of better-performing wheelchairs in the market are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global wheelchair market over the next five years.

A large number of people are suffering from some form of mobility issue and require mobility assistance. There is high demand for wheelchairs among the old age population as they are vulnerable and sometimes suffer from mobility disorders; therefore, they require the support of a wheelchair to move from one place to another.

Market players are making high-end investments in research and development activities to find innovative solutions and upgrade the wheelchair into its advanced versions.

The global wheelchair market is segmented into product type, category, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on product type, the market is divided into the manual wheelchair and powered wheelchair.



The manual wheelchair dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for 61.53% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, 2023-2027. They are readily available and affordable as compared to a powered wheelchair. The launch of a manual wheelchair in a variety of weights and configurations to meet the different requirements of patients is expected to further drive the segment growth in the forecast period.

Some of the major market players operating in the global wheelchair market are Invacare Corporation, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Investor AB (Permobil AB), Hoveround Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Sunrise Medical LLC, Carex Health Brands, Inc.., Graham-Field Health Products Inc.., Ltd, Karman Healthcare., Inc, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global wheelchair market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global wheelchair market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast the global wheelchair market based on product type, category, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global wheelchair market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global wheelchair market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the global wheelchair market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global wheelchair market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading wheelchair manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the wheelchair manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the wheelchair manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global wheelchair market all over the world.

The analyst calculated the global wheelchair market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Wheelchair manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to wheelchair

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as wheelchair manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global wheelchair market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Wheelchair Market, By Product Type:

o Manual Wheelchair

o Powered Wheelchair

• Wheelchair Market, By Category:

o Adult

o Pediatric

• Wheelchair Market, By Application:

o Basic Wheelchair

o Bariatric Wheelchair

o Sports Wheelchair

o Others

• Wheelchair Market, By End User

o Healthcare Facilities

o Homecare

• Wheelchair Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Spain

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global wheelchair market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284158/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________