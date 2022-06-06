Former Longtime Rent-A-Center Service Executive Joins Encompass

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., , June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, a division of Parts Town and leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced Bobby Pope has been appointed vice president of its Service Solutions business.



In this role, Pope will develop and execute strategic initiatives to help further expand Encompass’ on-site repair and reverse logistics group. Encompass is one of the only home parts suppliers in the U.S. that also maintains a service operation primarily for component-level circuit board repair exclusively for contracted manufacturers.

Pope has more than 30 years of experience managing repair operations. Just before joining Encompass full time, he consulted for the company’s Service Solutions operation to review various procedures. His objective was to help improve productivity and workflow efficiencies, which resulted in changes that enhanced overall performance and increased revenue across the group.

Prior to Encompass, Pope served as vice president of Product Service for Rent-A-Center’s former National Product Service division. During his tenure, Pope was responsible for 22 product service centers and 550 staff members across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The centers repaired electronics, appliances, computers, phones and furniture for 2,400 Rent-A-Center retail stores, averaging 850,000 repairs annually.

“I’ve worked with Bobby for many years and am beyond thrilled to have someone of his caliber leading our Service team,” said Encompass President & CEO Robert Coolidge. “With his extensive industry knowledge and successful decades-long track record, I’m confident Bobby will be an enormous asset to Encompass.”

Service Solutions specializes in laptop repair for extended warranty service events and other channels. The team’s technicians service a host of small electronic goods from ice makers to keyless entry systems. Service Solutions also performs board repair on behalf of select contracted manufacturers to help meet demand for original replacement parts.

“It’s exciting to be joining an organization that I know and that is so forward thinking,” said Pope. “Encompass continually introduces innovative services, new technology and other advancements to significantly add value to the repair service industry. I look forward to contributing the best practices I’ve learned to take us even further.”

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

Encompass was acquired by Parts Town – the global market leader in foodservice equipment parts distribution – in 2022 to expand its residential parts division, along with Dayton Appliance Parts.

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.