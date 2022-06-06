Worldwide Enterprise Content Management Software Industry to 2027 - Featuring OpenText, IBM and Oracle Among Others

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Content Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enterprise content management (ECM) software market size reached US$ 51.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 117.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An enterprise content management (ECM) software is used to create, distribute, archive, store and manage unstructured content as well as to analyze the usage to enable the organizations to deliver related content to users as per their requirement. This software enables organizations to save time and money by systematically managing content like scanned documents, emails, reports, medical images and office documents. It allows companies to store, track, edit and collaborate on content creation and other information projects while ensuring security. In this way, it serves as a platform for enterprises to share structured information across multiple departments or teams and manage the workflow efficiently.



Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Software Market Drivers:

ECM software establishes smooth collaboration and coordination among the employees of an organization as it streamlines the cycle of information and automates various business processes. It also enables financial institutions to accomplish short-term revenue objectives more quickly by analyzing and improving the customer experience on digital channels.

Protection against data loss is a growing concern among various enterprises as it is necessary to protect the data for future use. The increasing requirement for securing confidential data is bolstering the adoption of ECM software.

Several organizations prefer using mobile devices to access and collaborate on content and business documents anytime and anywhere. The integration of ECM software with smartphones and tablets is creating a positive outlook for the global market.

This also allows efficient distribution of work between employees which helps to make different functional processes traceable and aligns various on-going tasks.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global enterprise content management software market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on deployment model, component type, service, enterprise and end-use industry.



Breakup by Deployment Model:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Breakup by Component Type:

Document Management System (DMS)

Web Content Management (WCM)

Document-Centric Collaboration (DCC)

Records Management

Document Imaging

Business Process Management (BPM)

Others

Breakup by Service:

Professional

Managed

Breakup by Enterprise:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Telecom and IT

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Education

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Government

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Capgemini SE, Xerox Corporation, OpenText Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, M-Files Corp., Hyland Software Inc., Epicor Software Corp, Alfresco Software Inc., DocuWare GmbH, Datamatics Global Services Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Microsoft Corporation, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global enterprise content management software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global enterprise content management software industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global enterprise content management software industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global enterprise content management software industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global enterprise content management software industry?

What is the structure of the global enterprise content management software industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global enterprise content management software industry?

What are the profit margins in the global enterprise content management software industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jlgjjj

