Global Synthetic Monitoring Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global synthetic monitoring market reached a value of US$ 960.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2,292.70 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 14.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Synthetic monitoring helps evaluate performance of an application using scripted recordings of a series of requests and emulating them to simulate a user's interactions with websites or applications. It involves running constant tests to provide in-depth insights into business transactions, application availability and website speed.

It can automatically keep tabs on application uptime and monitor application programming interface (APIs) and applications at any frequency and location. As a result, organizations worldwide are adopting synthetic monitoring into their core business processes to help understand customer experience and improve website performance using predictive behavior.



Synthetic Monitoring Market Trends:

Technical issues like poor coding, incompatible browser, and delays in loading are usually faced by customers during online website browsing. As these issues can damage brand reputation and impact sales, the increasing use of online shopping applications among the masses represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Synthetic monitoring assists enterprises in simulating real user interactions, providing 247 alerts about website glitches, and detecting specific elements, such as uniform resource locator (URL) redirects and status codes.

Apart from this, as traditional information technology (IT) monitoring tools fail in supporting the current complex infrastructure requirements of businesses, there is a rise in the need for synthetic monitoring solutions across the globe. This can also be accredited to the rapid digitization of business processes using the cloud on account of the economic and business challenges posed by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. Furthermore, the growing reliance on online banking apps is driving the usage of synthetic monitoring solutions in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector to counter challenges, such as net banking outages.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global synthetic monitoring market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, services, deployment mode, application and vertical.



Breakup by Type:

API Monitoring

SaaS Application Monitoring

Mobile Application Monitoring

Web Application Monitoring

Breakup by Services:

Managed Services

Consulting Services

Implementation Services

Training and Support Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

Competitive Benchmarking

Service-Level Agreements Monitoring

Application Testing

Content Delivery Network Testing

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Catchpoint Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, Microsoft Corporation, New Relic Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc. and Splunk Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global synthetic monitoring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global synthetic monitoring market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the services?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global synthetic monitoring market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Synthetic Monitoring Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 API Monitoring

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 SaaS Application Monitoring

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Mobile Application Monitoring

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Web Application Monitoring

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Services

7.1 Managed Services

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Consulting Services

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Implementation Services

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Training and Support Services

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

8.1 On-premises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cloud-based

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Competitive Benchmarking

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Service-Level Agreements Monitoring

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Application Testing

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Content Delivery Network Testing

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Vertical

10.1 BFSI

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 IT and Telecommunication

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Retail

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Media and Entertainment

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Travel and Hospitality

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 BMC Software Inc.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Broadcom Inc.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Catchpoint Systems Inc.

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Micro Focus International plc

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.9 Microsoft Corporation

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 New Relic Inc.

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.11 Riverbed Technology Inc.

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.12 Splunk Inc.

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12.3 Financials

16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odhp84

Attachment