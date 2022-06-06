New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market, Segmented By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023-2030F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267878/?utm_source=GNW



The global automotive aquaplaning solution market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 37.64% in the forecast period, 2026F-2030F, to reach 37.13 thousand units by 2030. Factors such as favorable government policies, supporting the adoption of electric vehicles in their respective countries, and growing road safety concerns to lower the occurrence of road accidents are primarily driving the demand for global automotive aquaplaning solutions. Also, the high sales and production of premium vehicles around the globe and rapid adoption of advanced technologies by the automobile manufacturers to increase the performance of vehicles are expected to accelerate the growth of global automotive aquaplaning solution market in the forecast period.

Road accidents in rainy weather and on wet roads are common as the tires lose the friction while driving.Precipitation reduces the drivers’ visibility, leading to severe road accidents and loss of life.



The automakers install the aquaplaning solutions in automobiles to reduce road accidents and enhance passenger safety. With the massive demand for automobiles around the globe for daily commute purposes, the demand for automotive aquaplaning solutions is expected to rise in the forecast period.

The global automotive aquaplaning solution market is divided into vehicle type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into ICE vehicles, electric vehicles, and autonomous vehicles.



Autonomous vehicles are expected to witness the fastest incremental growth with a CAGR of 68.95% in the forecast period, 2026-2030. Autonomous vehicles are gaining popularity due to ease, convenience and comfort offered to the passengers. Also, they provide higher safety while driving, and minimize the chances of human error as the vehicle drive by themselves. The advantages offered by autonomous vehicles are supporting the massive demand for autonomous vehicles around the world.

The major players operating in the global automotive aquaplaning solution market are EasyRain i.S.p.A, Robert Bosch GmbH and Italdesign Giugiaro S.p.A.



Objective of the Study:



• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global automotive aquaplaning solution market from 2023 to 2030 and growth rate until 2030.

• To classify and forecast the global automotive aquaplaning solution market based on vehicle type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global automotive aquaplaning solution market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global automotive aquaplaning solution market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the global automotive aquaplaning solution market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global automotive aquaplaning solution market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading automotive aquaplaning solution companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the automotive aquaplaning solution providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the automotive aquaplaning solution providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the automotive aquaplaning solution market all over the world.

The analyst calculated the global automotive aquaplaning solution market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive aquaplaning solution market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market, By Vehicle Type:

o ICE Vehicles (Excluding Autonomous)

o Electric Vehicles (Excluding Autonomous)

o Autonomous Vehicles

• Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market, By Region:

o North America

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o Rest of the World



