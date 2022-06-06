New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wood Pellet Fuel Market, Segmented By Feedstock, By Heating Application, By Application By Region, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150639/?utm_source=GNW



Global wood pellet fuel market stood at USD10,533.55 million in 2021, which is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 7.73% to achieve the market value of USD16,789.59 million by 2027F. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for fuel and energy generation. The rising consumption of energy and its generation from various non-renewable resources is shifting the derivation from more eco-friendly options and thus driving the growth of the global wood pellet fuel market in the upcoming five years. Rising concerns for environmental depletion and surging demand for more economical and ecological variants for energy generation further support the growth of the global wood pellet fuel market in the next five years. Increasing sources of biomass production and growing biological wastes will also facilitate the growth of the global wood pellet fuel market in the future five years. Increasing research and development for the technologically advanced methods of turning biological matter into usable energy sources or fuel further substantiates the growth of the global wood pellet fuel market in the forecast years through 2027.

The global wood pellet fuel market is segmented by feedstock, heating application, application, regional distribution, and company analysis.Based on feedstock, the market is fragmented into forest wood & waste, agriculture residue, and others like bark, twigs, gardening waste, etc.



By the method of heating application, the market is further segmented into free-standing pellet stoves, pellet stove inserts, and pellet boilers.Based on application, the market is further fragmented into CHP/district heating, power plants, residential heating, and commercial heating.



On the basis of regional distribution, the market is divided into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and the Rest of the World. The market size of the United States wood pellet fuel market was USD711.25 million in 2021.

Power plants segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the application segment of the market in the upcoming five years on the grounds of increasing demands for power generation. A surge in energy consumption to power the industries, residential, and commercial sectors further aid the growth of the global wood pellet fuel market in the future five years.

Wood Pellet Energy UK (LTD), Drax Group Plc, Enviva, German Pellets GmbH, Stora Enso Oyj, Pacific BioEnergy, Wood & Sons, Land Energy Girvan Limited, AS Graanul Invest are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the wood pellet fuel.



