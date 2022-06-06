New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market, By Component, By Device Type, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150632/?utm_source=GNW



Global AR-VR in healthcare market is stood at USD2748.05 million in 2021, which may grow with a 22.50% CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach market value of USD9796.29 million by 2027. The market growth can be attributed to increasing technological advancement in the healthcare industry and the industrial expansion in recent years. The increasing development of teleconsultation, telemedicine, and other online & internet-based services incorporated in the healthcare industry is further driving the growth of the global AR-VR in healthcare market in the upcoming five years. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are two of the most evolving and advanced technologies that are readily being incorporated in the healthcare systems to advance the healthcare and patient care services. Utilization of these technologies for the educational and training purposes for the doctors and surgeons is rapidly increasing. To avoid the threats of cross contamination, and to provide graphic experience for the students to allow them to analyze and train on all the aspects of the diseases, disorders or defamation in the human bodies, the facts are further aiding in the growth of the global AR-VR in healthcare market in the future five years.

The global AR-VR in healthcare market is segmented by component, device type, application, end-use, regional distribution, and competition analysis.Based on component, the market is differentiated between hardware and software.



The hardware segment includes sensors, which comprises of accelerometer, proximity sensors, and other types of sensors.This segment also includes processors & ICs, display & projector, position tracker, cameras, and others.



Software includes software development kits and cloud based services.Hardware segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years.



On the account of increasing demand for the technologically advanced products available to facilitate the AR & VR technologies in the healthcare systems and devices. Based on device type, the market is differentiated into AR devices and VR devices. AR devices include head mounted display and handheld devices. VR devices include head mounted display, gesture tracking devices, and projectors & display walls. By application, the market is fragmented into patient care management, medical training, surgery planning, pharmacy management, and others. Based on end use, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, clinical research centers, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostic labs. The market is also regionally segmented into North America region, Europe region, Asia-Pacific region, Middle East & Africa region, and the South America region.



Medical Realities Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Alphabet Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., Augmedics Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, HTC Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, HP Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, MindMaze, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Osso VR, Inc., EchoPixel, Inc. are among the major market players in the global AR-VR in healthcare market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017- 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F – 2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the market size of global AR-VR in healthcare market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global AR-VR in healthcare market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify the global AR-VR in healthcare market based on component, device type, application, end use, regional distribution, and competition analysis.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global AR-VR in healthcare market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global AR-VR in healthcare market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product & service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global AR-VR in healthcare market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global AR-VR in healthcare market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global AR-VR in healthcare market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global AR-VR in healthcare market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products & services and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to AR-VR in healthcare

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, service providers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global AR-VR in healthcare market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been listed below:

• AR-VR in Healthcare Market, By Component:

o Hardware

Sensors

? Accelerometer

? Proximity Sensors

? Others

Processors & ICs

Display and Projector

Position Tracker

Cameras

Others

o Software

Software Development Kits

Cloud-Based Services

• Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market, By Device Type:

o AR Devices

Handheld Devices

Head Mounted Display

o VR Devices

Head Mounted Display

Gesture Tracking Devices

Projectors & Display Walls



• Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market, By Application:

o Patient Care Management

o Medical Training

o Surgery Planning

o Pharmacy Management

o Others

• Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market, By End Use:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Clinical Research Centers

o Pharmaceuticals

o Diagnostic Labs



• Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market, By Region:

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Middle East and Africa

o South America



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

