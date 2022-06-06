David Lukens joins IMS as Senior Vice President of North American Sales

Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions), the leading global vehicle and driving data business, is pleased to announce the addition of David Lukens as Senior Vice President of Sales in North America.

“David has real-world experience developing and implementing connected insurance propositions for the insurance industry,” said Nick Corrie, CEO for IMS. “His nearly quarter century in the industry covering all aspects of the insurance value chain – from claims to product management to sales – gives him extensive insights into how insurers need to achieve profitable outcomes leveraging driving data.”

David Lukens draws on his experience as both a claims manager and pricing product development manager with AIG Insurance, and as global director of telematics for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. Most recently, David was a senior product director for auto-focused insurtech Root Inc, where he was responsible for telematics and pricing R&D activity for the digital insurer.

IMS is rapidly scaling from both product and customer perspectives. David’s arrival at IMS marks the company’s continuing development of a strong, experienced leadership cadre, backed with direct insurance expertise, over the last several years. As new products and services, such as IMS One App, IMS Wedge, and IMS Connected Claims are delivered to meet the mass market needs of international insurers, a strong consultative approach is required to bring IMS’s cutting-edge programs and services to the North American market.

“I appreciate the opportunity to lend my experience to IMS’s North American growth,” said David Lukens. “I have spent my career developing unique solutions and seeing them through to production, scale and positive ROI for insurers. My passion is identifying new information sources and applying them creatively to improve business outcomes, and that is perfectly in line with my new position.”

IMS will be hosting a virtual case study webinar featuring David, “How to Succeed Scaling Connected Insurance Propositions to the Mass Market,” on Thursday, September 15th at 10am EST. During this webinar, David will lead an industry panel looking at how auto insurers are approaching this topic from a global perspective while sharing ways insurers can leverage their current investments in their existing mobile app-based technologies to offer ROI across the entire insurance value chain. Learn more and register for the webinar >

Insurance strategy, innovation, technology, and operations executives attending this year’s Dig|In Conference in New Orleans, June 8-10, will have the opportunity to meet David and members of the IMS team in person. IMS is a Dig|In sponsor and will be on hand throughout the event to meet and talk with insurers interested in learning more about telematics or usage-base insurance (UBI) propositions.

About IMS

IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions) is a vehicle and driving data business, delivering enterprise solutions to global insurers, mobility operators and governments. The IMS DriveSync platform provides the capability for customers to improve their approach to pricing, customer engagement, risk management and claims handling by leveraging telematics data from any source – smartphone apps, aftermarket hardware and OEM embedded units. The company, with offices across the UK, Europe and North America, has analyzed over 15 billion driving miles and its algorithms are fed by trillions of data points each day. For more info, visit www.ims.tech

Media Contact: Jennifer Overhulse at St. Nick Media Services (jen@stnickmedia.com or 859-803-6597)

