The global vitamin chewing gum market stood at USD61.43 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% to reach a value of USD81.09 million by 2027

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vitamin Chewing Gums Market, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131073/?utm_source=GNW



The high demand for vitamin chewing gums is due to their chewable nature, as the consumers can do their facial exercises while chewing.These are ingested with a small dose of vitamins as the consumers can take the chewing gums habitually.



The working population cannot fulfill their daily nutrient requirements due to a busy lifestyle.They take the required nutrients through supplements and tablets as they are highly convenient to eat and have an immediate effect on the health of the consumers.



Therefore, the high demand from the working population is expected to significantly fuel the demand for the global vitamin chewing gums market.Also, the growing popularity of e-commerce channels due to high internet penetration and the proliferation of smart devices is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.



Consumers have started to buy through the online channel as they can compare a large number of product options from a single platform and then make informed decisions.

The vitamin chewing gums market is segmented into packaging, distribution channel, region, and competitive landscape.Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarket & hypermarkets, drug & pharmacy stores, online and others.



The supermarket & hypermarkets segment dominated the market in 2021 and held 35.21% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance through the next five years due to its widespread global presence. Consumers can easily explore the products belonging to different brands under a single roof and avail lucrative discounts offered by the market players, which is the major reason for the high footfall in supermarket & hypermarkets.

Mondelez International, Inc., Mars Incorporation, Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V., Blockhead HQ Ltd, The BSD Project LLC, Gold Medal, Inc., Mighty Gum, Dante Medical Solutions S.r.l., Wug Functional Gums SL, B-Fresh, Inc., are the major market players operating in the global vitamin chewing gums market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global vitamin chewing gums market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global vitamin chewing gums market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast the global vitamin chewing gums market on the basis of packaging, distribution channel, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global vitamin chewing gums market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the global vitamin chewing gums market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for the global vitamin chewing gums market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global vitamin chewing gums market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading vitamins chewing gums manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the vitamins chewing gums manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the vitamins chewing gums manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global vitamin chewing gums market all over the world.

The analyst calculated the global vitamin chewing gums market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecasted for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Vitamin chewing gums manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to vitamin chewing gums

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as vitamin chewing gums manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders. The report would enable the stakeholders in strategizing investments and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global vitamin chewing gums market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Vitamin Chewing Gums Market, By Packaging:

o Tablet

o Pouch

o Bottle

o Box

• Vitamin Chewing Gums Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket & Hypermarkets

o Drug & Pharmacy stores

o Online

o Others



• Vitamin Chewing Gums Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Russia

Italy

Austria

o Asia-Pacific

China

Australia

South Korea

India

Japan

Indonesia

Thailand

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt

Israel



o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global vitamin chewing gums market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131073/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________