EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JUNE 6, 2022 AT 2.00 P.M. (EET/EEST)

Evli Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teuvo Salminen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Evli Plc

LEI: 984500F4CCF3AD74F766

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 15889/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 17.15 EUR

(2): Volume: 198 Unit price: 17.18 EUR

(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.15 EUR

(4): Volume: 20 Unit price: 17.07 EUR

(5): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.07 EUR

(6): Volume: 500 Unit price: 16.8 EUR

(7): Volume: 691 Unit price: 16.8 EUR

(8): Volume: 115 Unit price: 16.798 EUR

(9): Volume: 194 Unit price: 16.798 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 1820 Volume weighted average price: 16.86139 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-02

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 57 Unit price: 16.915 EUR

(2): Volume: 114 Unit price: 16.916 EUR

(3): Volume: 41 Unit price: 17.026 EUR

(4): Volume: 16 Unit price: 17.065 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 228 Volume weighted average price: 16.94599 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 35 Unit price: 16.99 EUR

(2): Volume: 115 Unit price: 16.99 EUR

(3): Volume: 286 Unit price: 16.99 EUR

(4): Volume: 63 Unit price: 16.99 EUR

(5): Volume: 56 Unit price: 16.992 EUR

(6): Volume: 194 Unit price: 16.992 EUR

(7): Volume: 81 Unit price: 16.998 EUR

(8): Volume: 19 Unit price: 16.998 EUR

(9): Volume: 61 Unit price: 16.996 EUR

(10): Volume: 39 Unit price: 16.996 EUR

(11): Volume: 130 Unit price: 16.996 EUR

(12): Volume: 130 Unit price: 16.996 EUR

(13): Volume: 144 Unit price: 16.992 EUR

(14): Volume: 46 Unit price: 16.992 EUR

(15): Volume: 143 Unit price: 16.996 EUR

(16): Volume: 3 Unit price: 16.832 EUR

(17): Volume: 100 Unit price: 17 EUR

(18): Volume: 63 Unit price: 17 EUR

(19): Volume: 23 Unit price: 17 EUR

(20): Volume: 50 Unit price: 16.832 EUR

(21): Volume: 50 Unit price: 16.832 EUR

(22): Volume: 53 Unit price: 17.15 EUR

(23): Volume: 105 Unit price: 17.15 EUR

(24): Volume: 7 Unit price: 17.2 EUR

(25): Volume: 93 Unit price: 17.2 EUR

(26): Volume: 32 Unit price: 17.1 EUR

(27): Volume: 27 Unit price: 17.1 EUR

(28): Volume: 450 Unit price: 16.822 EUR

(29): Volume: 100 Unit price: 16.822 EUR

(30): Volume: 4 Unit price: 17.002 EUR

(31): Volume: 9 Unit price: 17.002 EUR

(32): Volume: 19 Unit price: 17.002 EUR

(33): Volume: 24 Unit price: 17 EUR

(34): Volume: 23 Unit price: 17.148 EUR

(35): Volume: 677 Unit price: 17.15 EUR

(36): Volume: 108 Unit price: 17 EUR

(37): Volume: 42 Unit price: 17 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(37): Volume: 3604 Volume weighted average price: 17.00796 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 42 Unit price: 17.398 EUR

(2): Volume: 56 Unit price: 17.45 EUR

(3): Volume: 23 Unit price: 17.45 EUR

(4): Volume: 40 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 60 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 40 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 33 Unit price: 17.4 EUR

(8): Volume: 57 Unit price: 17.392 EUR

(9): Volume: 60 Unit price: 17.392 EUR

(10): Volume: 90 Unit price: 17.394 EUR

(11): Volume: 100 Unit price: 17.188 EUR

(12): Volume: 15 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(13): Volume: 85 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(14): Volume: 15 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(15): Volume: 60 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(16): Volume: 25 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(17): Volume: 85 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(18): Volume: 15 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(19): Volume: 29 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(20): Volume: 56 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(21): Volume: 15 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(22): Volume: 15 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(23): Volume: 85 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(24): Volume: 90 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(25): Volume: 15 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(26): Volume: 43 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(27): Volume: 15 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(28): Volume: 57 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(29): Volume: 52 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(30): Volume: 15 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(31): Volume: 15 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(32): Volume: 103 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(33): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(34): Volume: 15 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(35): Volume: 15 Unit price: 17.178 EUR

(36): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.1 EUR

(37): Volume: 150 Unit price: 17.15 EUR

(38): Volume: 50 Unit price: 17.15 EUR

(39): Volume: 28 Unit price: 17.1 EUR

(40): Volume: 700 Unit price: 17.28 EUR

(41): Volume: 480 Unit price: 17.25 EUR

(42): Volume: 480 Unit price: 17.2 EUR

(43): Volume: 180 Unit price: 17.198 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(43): Volume: 3704 Volume weighted average price: 17.242 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-03

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000513437

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 79 Unit price: 17.282 EUR

(2): Volume: 110 Unit price: 17.307 EUR

(3): Volume: 110 Unit price: 17.208 EUR

(4): Volume: 55 Unit price: 17.085 EUR

(5): Volume: 55 Unit price: 17.085 EUR

(6): Volume: 110 Unit price: 17.084 EUR

(7): Volume: 55 Unit price: 17.084 EUR

(8): Volume: 70 Unit price: 17.084 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(8): Volume: 644 Volume weighted average price: 17.16773 EUR





EVLI PLC





Additional information:

Mikaela Herrala, Head of Marketing, Communications and IR, Evli Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com





Evli in brief

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment.**

Evli Group employs around 250 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 15.8 billion in client assets under management (net 3/2022). Evli Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021.



