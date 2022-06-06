SourceLess Joins Bitcoin Bucharest 2022 Conference

BUCHAREST, Romania, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceLess project began in the city of Constanta, in the south east part of Romania, and we wanted to have our first event in Romania where people could learn about who we are.

The Bitcoin Bucharest event took place in a historic location. The location for the event is an iconic architectural masterpiece, more precisely The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection which hosted the Marmorosch Bank more than 100 years ago. The Marmorosch hotel building history unfolded in the Beautiful Age or La Belle Epoque.

The name of SourceLess is meant to be associated with companies and locations that provide solid construction. This kind of interaction brings us closer to our partners at Qommodity, with whom we develop tangible solutions through which people and businesses can generate solutions and transform their lives for the better. Together we are getting stronger since we clearly know every step we take.

The conference focuses on technical innovations in the blockchain ecosystem and brings together researchers and practitioners working in the space.

Regardless of their industry, blockchain analysts, technologists, and developers at the Blockchain Event are able to understand why blockchain matters to their businesses.

We are interested in the application of decentralized protocols, formal methods, and empirical analysis, to improve the security and scalability of blockchain deployments.

Our aim was to show participants how easier it could be to navigate in a web3 environment safely, with fewer costs and faster speed.

In order to solve all security issues, SourceLess supports a clean internet where developers can freely create in a safer environment.

The goal of Bitcoin Bucharest is to bring together the local community, cryptocurrency leaders, business professionals, and newbies to inspire, socialize, and learn from each other.

SourceLess: is building a web that is open to anyone and everywhere, allowing to build their own ecosystem, fast, easy and safe. Every human being is integrated with all blockchain networks with zero fees.

SourceLess is a revolutionary technology that uses Distributed Ledger, Peer-to-Peer connections and Str. domain as the account identifier, to connect every human and every existing Blockchain, in a Web3 platform, creating the first World Wide Blockchain under SourceLess Platform.

Qommodity: is the missing piece of a puzzle that unites modern world, and the world in which people have no access to education, sanitation, or health care systems.

Through the methodology of tokenization of in ground resources Qommodity is able to realize the largest transition of wealth in the history of mankind by making these untapped resources suitable for monetization within the monetary system.

