Cyclerion Therapeutics to Share CY6463 MELAS Topline Study Results, CHOP to Present CY6463 Preclinical Data at UMDF Mitochondrial Medicine 2022 Symposium

Topline results to be shared during the clinical trial update platform session



CHOP preclinical data demonstrates CY6463-induced functional improvement in zebrafish disease models

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, today announced participation in the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF) Mitochondrial Medicine 2022 Symposium taking place June 8-11, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. Chad Glasser, Pharm.D., Director of Clinical Research at Cyclerion Therapeutics, will share topline Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS) clinical study data. The company also plans to issue a press release summarizing study results. In addition, Leonard Burg, Ph.D., from Dr. Marni Falk’s research laboratory in the Mitochondrial Medicine Frontier Program in the Division of Human Genetics in the Department of Pediatrics at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, will present a poster on preclinical data from a series of studies demonstrating functional improvement in zebrafish mitochondrial disease models treated with CY6463.

Details of Clinical Study Update:

Session: Clinical Trial Updates with Discussion Panel (Panel 2)

Presenter: Chad Glasser, Pharm.D., Director of Clinical Research, Cyclerion Therapeutics

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. PDT

Details of Preclinical Poster Presentation:

Poster Title: The soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator CY6463 improves neuromuscular function and swimming activity in multiple zebrafish models of mitochondrial respiratory chain disease

Presenter: Leonard Burg, Ph.D., Mitochondrial Medicine Frontier Program, Division of Human Genetics, Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Time: 6:00 p.m. PDT

About CY6463

CY6463 is the first CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator to be developed as a symptomatic and potentially disease-modifying therapy for serious CNS diseases. The nitric oxide (NO)-soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC)-cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) signaling pathway is a fundamental mechanism that precisely controls key aspects of physiology throughout the body. In the CNS, the NO-sGC-cGMP pathway regulates diverse and critical biological functions including neuronal function, neuroinflammation, cellular bioenergetics, and vascular dynamics. Although it has been successfully targeted with several drugs in the periphery, this mechanism has yet to be fully leveraged therapeutically in the CNS, where impaired NO-sGC-cGMP signaling is believed to play an important role in the pathogenesis of many neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases and other disorders associated with cognitive impairment. As an sGC stimulator, CY6463 acts as a positive allosteric modulator to sensitize the sGC enzyme to NO, increase the production of cGMP, and thereby amplify endogenous NO signaling. By compensating for deficient NO-sGC-cGMP signaling, CY6463 and other sGC stimulators may have broad therapeutic potential as a treatment to improve cognition and function in people with serious CNS diseases.



About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion is advancing novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulators that modulate a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling pathway. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. The most advanced compound, CY6463, has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive function and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv), Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS), and Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS). Cyclerion is also advancing CY3018, a next-generation sGC stimulator.

For more information about Cyclerion, please visit https://www.cyclerion.com/ and follow us on Twitter (@Cyclerion) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/cyclerion).

Investors

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.

Kendall Investor Relations

ctanzi@kendallir.com

Media

Amanda Sellers

Verge Scientific Communications

asellers@vergescientific.com